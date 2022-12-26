Burn Some Mental Calories by Watching a Ferrari 812 Superfast Hit 218 MPH on the Highway

After almost six years in the market, there isn’t anything that hasn’t been said about the Ferrari 812 Superfast, is there?
In theory, the answer to that question would be a yes, but in practice, we can always learn something new about every model out there. And if that’s not true, then at least we can see it do all sorts of stunts, like hitting its maximum speed on a public highway.
Mind you, that stretch of road was a no-speed-limit section of the German Autobahn, one of the very few places out there where petrolheads can legally floor their rides and watch the scenery go by very fast. In this case, the Italian supercar managed to do 218 mph (351 kph) without breaking a sweat.
When it rolled off the line at the Maranello factory, its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 used to pump out 789 hp (800 ps / 588 kW) at 8,500 rpm and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) of torque at 7,000 rpm. Hooked up to a seven-speed DCT, the engine, which can be revved up to 8,900 rpm, enables the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) in 7.9 seconds, and a 211 mph (340 kph) top speed.
So, how did the one put to the test by AutoTopNL on the video down below do more than that? Simple, as at one point, it was visited by the tuning fairy. Novitec gave it a few tweaks, which have raised the output to 840 hp (852 ps / 627 kW) and the torque to 554 lb-ft (751 Nm).
That is definitely more oomph than anyone would ever need, especially in a daily driver. Wait a minute, a V12-powered Ferrari that is actually being used as a daily? You got that right, because the 812 Superfast in question has over 100,000 miles on the clock. As a matter of fact, the reviewer shows the odometer at one point, and it read 165,080 km at the time, which is 102,575 miles.
Unfortunately, they haven’t said when this copy came to life at the Italian facility, but as we already told you in the first paragraph, production of the Ferrari 812 commenced almost six years ago, in April 2017. That means that it did over 16,700 miles (27,000 km) each year, an impressive number for pretty much any vehicle, let alone one that is a full-blown exotic, which is related to the GTC4Lusso and Monza SP, and succeeded the F12berlinetta, and packs a fire-breathing monster at the front.
But enough talking about it, as it is now time to see what it can do, and for that, you will have to hit the play button on the video embedded down below.
