Want a Ferrari Purosangue? That'll Be Almost Two Lamborghini Uruses, Thank You Very Much!

Just like their eternal rivals from Lamborghini, Ferrari doesn’t usually make a fuss about the pricing of their new rides, and the same goes for the Purosangue. But we all know that all of them cost a fortune, don’t we? What we also know is how much the brand’s first-ever SUV will retail for in the United States.
Quoting an email that they received, the answer came from Car&Driver, revealing a $398,350 starting price for the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga Speed, and Aston Martin DBX707 rival from the Prancing Horse. This includes the $5,000 destination charge, said to be among the highest in the industry, and lacks the gas-guzzler tax, which has yet to be determined.
The gas-guzzler tax is based on the official fuel economy that the EPA has yet to announce, and on the segment. The latter might be obvious, because we’re talking about a super crossover / SUV, right? Well, in theory, yes, as that is the classification of the Lamborghini Urus S and the Bentley Bentayga Speed. Nonetheless, the Urus Performante is regarded as a station wagon, and so is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and if the Purosangue ends up in this class, then the surcharge will make it much pricier. If it will be considered an SUV, however, it might avoid the tax.
At almost $400,000, before factoring in dealer fees and options, the Ferrari Purosangue is almost twice as expensive as the Lamborghini Urus S, offered from $230,000. The Performante is roughly $30,000 more expensive than the S, and brings a few extra goodies to the high-riding fiesta, which make it more track-ready compared to the entry-level variant that serves as a replacement for the pre-facelifted iteration. The Bentley Bentayga Speed is about as expensive as the Performante, and the Aston Martin DBX707 kicks off at over $200,000. Not even the luxury-focused Cullinan can match its pricing, as it starts at more than $350,000.
Unveiled last fall, the Purosangue is not only Ferrari’s first-ever SUV, but also their first family car and four-door production model. It may be a little late to the party, but it is here nonetheless, and it wants to entice the jet set with the sought-after logos, wrapped into a modern package that boasts lots of power. Capable of maxing out at 193 mph (310 kph), and dealing with the 0 to 62 acceleration in 3.3 seconds, it uses a good-old naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, with 715 hp (725 ps/533 kW). The thrust is rated at 528 lb-ft (716 Nm), channeled to the all-wheel drive system via a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission.
So, what do you think the Purosangue will be classified as based on the information obtained by the quoted outlet, and what do you think its EPA numbers will be?
