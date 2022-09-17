Ferrari's Ex-CEO on an SUV: "You Have to Shoot Me First" – Meet the Purosangue

If you asked Ferrari a few years ago what they thought of SUVs, they would have told you ‘hell, no!’ Back then, the Prancing Horse had the late Sergio Marchionne at the helm, who famously said in 2016, when asked about the idea of a Ferrari SUV, “you have to shoot me first!” Due to health complications, Marchionne passed away two years later, and the Prancing Horse is now run by Benedetto Vigna – and they have just presented their first-ever high-rider, the Purosangue.