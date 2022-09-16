Someone's Already 'Selling' a Ferrari Purosangue, Find Out How Much the Exotic SUV Costs

The Purosangue broke cover only three days ago as Ferrari’s first-ever family car, and their first crossover, yet someone is already looking to make a quick buck off a presumed build slot.
Ferrari has yet to announce how much the Purosangue costs and some skepticism surrounds the JamesEdition add. That’s because, save for one picture, which is actually a teaser of the super crossover, it has two unofficial renderings. The vendor claims that the vehicle can be shipped worldwide, in the second quarter of 2023, with only the delivery miles under its belt, for almost $500,000.
Besides the Ferrari Purosangue alleged build slot, the Japan-based used car dealer behind the listing has another build slot for grabs, which is for the Bugatti Mistral. Their portfolio comprises the Centodieci too, as well as the Mercedes-AMG One, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and other high-performance models. Anyone interested in getting either of them should double-check everything and perhaps sign the papers in the presence of a lawyer.
As the Prancing Horse has recently confirmed, through the voice of their chief commercial and marketing officer, Enrico Galliera, they are considering closing the order books, as they will have trouble satisfying the high demand if they don’t. Thus, you can say that the Purosangue is a victim of its own success, long before deliveries will actually start. Customers who don’t already own a Ferrari might get theirs later, as the company is planning to reward their usual clientele first.
Assembly of the Ferrari Purosangue will kick off next year at the Maranello factory, in Italy. The model will be offered at first with a single engine, a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, pumping out 715 hp and 528 lb-ft (716 Nm) of torque. It has a 193 mph (310 kph) top speed, the spec sheet reveals, and requires 3.3 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph). The lineup will be expanded eventually with V6 and V8 engines, and with electrified units.
Besides the Ferrari Purosangue alleged build slot, the Japan-based used car dealer behind the listing has another build slot for grabs, which is for the Bugatti Mistral. Their portfolio comprises the Centodieci too, as well as the Mercedes-AMG One, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and other high-performance models. Anyone interested in getting either of them should double-check everything and perhaps sign the papers in the presence of a lawyer.
As the Prancing Horse has recently confirmed, through the voice of their chief commercial and marketing officer, Enrico Galliera, they are considering closing the order books, as they will have trouble satisfying the high demand if they don’t. Thus, you can say that the Purosangue is a victim of its own success, long before deliveries will actually start. Customers who don’t already own a Ferrari might get theirs later, as the company is planning to reward their usual clientele first.
Assembly of the Ferrari Purosangue will kick off next year at the Maranello factory, in Italy. The model will be offered at first with a single engine, a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, pumping out 715 hp and 528 lb-ft (716 Nm) of torque. It has a 193 mph (310 kph) top speed, the spec sheet reveals, and requires 3.3 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph). The lineup will be expanded eventually with V6 and V8 engines, and with electrified units.