Corvette C8 Z06 Is Slower Than a Huracan EVO but Quicker on the Quarter-Mile

Lamborghini (the sportscar) was born as the hate child of Ferruccio-the-tractor-maker-who-didn't-like-Ferrari and Enzo-the-arrogant-maker-of-expensive-cars-with-mediocre-clutches. Consequently, each and every single automobile from Sant'Agata Bolognese has a personal vendetta to settle with the Maranello aristocrats.
The myth about bulls and the red color has been long debunked by science, but the news has yet to reach the automotive realm (apparently). Since Ferrari is forever associated with the corrida color and Lamborghini is rooted in bullfighting tradition, the duel is as good as endless. The raging bovid's fury is so fierce that it charges any four-wheeled allusion to the prancing horse head-on.
For example, see the latest video from Brooks Weisblat – the host of the DragTimes YouTube Channel. The vlogger's own Lamborghini Huracan EVO roars in blind paroxysm on the quarter mile against a C8 Corvette Z06. The fight took place at Bradenton Motorsports Park, in Florida.
"And what's that got to do with Ferrari?" I can see the question written in Bold Italics over the hexadecimal sky of the internet. Well, the flat plane crankshaft V8 in the American is the apple of discord - the Ferrari-mutated DNA that makes the Lambo blood boil.
high(er)-performance 'Vette, and it weighs 99 lbs. over its coupe twin – 3,599 lbs. (1,630 kilograms). That's the official claim, anyway, but the YouTuber provides a different number – 3,900 lbs. (1,766 kilos). We should consider the 18.5-gallon / 70-liter full tank of gasoline this particular car has and add the driver's weight, too.
670 hp (679 PS) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm), a redline that reads 8,600 RPM, dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission, and the balance-optimizing mid-engine architecture make the C8 Z06 America's True-Blue sportscar.
Lamborghini was ahead of Corvette on this powerplant layout (only by 55 years). The Italian bull's 1966 Miura rewrote the automotive books and set the supercar standards that we know today. And the Huracan EVO is no exception.
Two extra points in favor of the Italian supercar – four wheels pulling together and less mass to carry around – more than compensate for the power and torque handicap. Simply put (in power-to-weight ratios): Z06 – 379 hp/ton (384 PS/ton); Huracan EVO – 392 hp/ton (398 PS/ton). The calculations are made according to the masses specified by the YouTuber.
The Corvette may have one extra gear (eight versus seven in the Lamborghini), but this isn't a top-end speed contest; it's a quarter-mile quick-draw shootout. If cars were judged by exhaust performance alone, this acoustics battle would have no runner-up – both engines sound deliriously ecstatic.
V8 sounds nothing like the regular All-American god-tier muscle but is nothing short of the mechanically divine realm. And the Huracan needs no introduction – when's the last time you heard an out-of-tune 10-cylinder chorus?
To each their own, but let's stick to the facts – this is a motoring event, not a musical audition. Best two out of three is the only rule to set the winner if both players adhere to fair play manners. But the Italian bull doesn't and red-lights the first joust – and is automatically disqualified.
Round two is a better-describing picture, with the Z06 taking the win by five-hundredths of a second – 10.850 versus 10.907 on the EVO's sheet. The reaction times of both drivers are almost unhuman-like. The DragTimes host – driving the Corvette – managed a .029 score, and his opponent hit a .083.
Corvette Z06 only achieved 124.55 mph (200.42 kph).
The final round is for ego only, and the Italian performs flawlessly. Although the Z06 launches better, the AWD works double shifts (no PUN) to pull the Huracan in front. Less than one-tenth of a second separates the two supercars at the end of the 1,320-foot-long strip (about a car length), and the feud remains as fierce as it will ever be.
