'Hypercars? Gimme Two – Extra Rare': This 1,100+ HP Audi RS7 Eats Polish Speed for Lunch

Far over the misty mountains cold of Poland, through V8s deep and pistons old, there lays a dragon of an RS7, roaring savagely and breathing ferocious blazes of (combustion) glory. Tolkien’s Hobbit paraphrasing aside, there is, in fact, a monster Audi lurking in the Tatra mountains of Poland, banging exhaust thunders from its four-liter twin-turbocharged volcano.
The geological simile is not arbitrary – this Audi RS7 C7.5 has power outputs that could kick a dyno out of a speed shop and replace it with a Richter seismograph. Over the years, certain groups of Polish citizens have developed acute skills for turning tamed German sedans into ruthless hypercar slayers.
By all means, the notorious carmakers from Europe’s PistonReich (that’s Germany, the land of the crankshafts and the home of mechanics) have invented some pretty damn fine Lord of the Rings automobiles. And the RennSport supplements only add to a gearhead’s adrenaline overdose crave.
To the east of this motorized Gondor lays the tuning Mordor of Poland, where brave Audis are thrown in the hell-flaming forges of extreme tuning. While the shell remains intact, the hearts of otherwise civilized daily-driver automobiles are forever corrupted into motoring master craft.
What came out was the world’s fastest RS7 C7. 1,133 PS and 1,250 Nm (1,118 hp / 922 lb-ft), courtesy of dramatic superpower-imbued powertrain tuning. PowerDivision’s own hybrid turbochargers are primarily responsible for the vast eruption of raw torque and power. The two compressors bring forth an army of add-ons to support the high-performance numbers.
Bespoke exhaust manifolds and downpipes (with catalytic converters delete), an air-to-air intercooler, high- and low-pressure fuel systems upgrades, an intake kit, and an upgraded throttle body. As if all these weren’t fiery enough, a water-methanol injection kit is added to cool the combustion chambers and cast the efficiency spell on the ignition stroke.
All of the above – carefully curated and minutely installed by mechanical mages of Poland – make sense for a specific group of people. You might know them – their heartbeat rates are expressed in Revolutions Per Minute, and they smell of burned rubber. They like to set brake discs on fire and synchronize their calendars to match the dragstrip season.
For the rest of the world, the Polish tuners’ work is roughly described as 0-100 kph (62mph): 2.51 seconds, 100-200 kph (62-124 mph): 4.32 seconds. Let’s compare these numbers with what Audi originally planned for the RS7.
However, the Poles have developed a habit of putting multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art hypercars to shame with their piston witchcraft. Double the horsepower, add 80% more torque, and watch the likes of Bugatti and Koenigsegg send no-question-asked, lifetime full-membership admission invitations to their exclusive clubs.
An upgrade kit for such performance levels is only a fraction of the price of a pompous speed-chasing hypercar, but it delivers very similar performance. And consider that the engine, gearbox, and drivetrain are still mechanically factory stock. But certain sections of the powertrain get the full-metal jacket treatment.
turbochargers have friction-ignoring dual ceramic ball bearings for increased hardness and reduced wear and tear under extreme loads. The oversized compressor screws are carved from solid billet steel to withstand quarter-of-a-million-RPM duty and high boost levels. Refurbished housings and new shafts –balanced on the Vibration Sorting Rig – are one of the seven aces up the RS7’s sleeve.
With that newly-discovered performance, wouldn’t it be an all-wheel-drive pity to keep the electronic speed limiter active? The Poles thought the same and offered a list of side options for the engine motoring augmentation. Chief of which is the cancelation of the 155-mph (250-kph) border-wall speed limit.
While top speeds aren’t achievable on a daily basis, whenever and wherever, cool sound effects are. And what better way to shake the sleep off the neighbors than by revving the 1,1118-hp (1,133-PS) V8 into the redline at the red light? So, the rev limiter was thrown away, too (by appointment to the software tamers).
Since they’ve gone this far, deactivating the Start&Stop system was the next step on this highway to ICE heaven. And, as a supreme gesture of courtesy, the Poles brag with the “Activation of Pops&Bangs” (with the compliments of this four-ringed Carmageddonian RS7 Sportback).
