'Hypercars? Gimme Two – Extra Rare': This 1,100+ HP Audi RS7 Eats Polish Speed for Lunch

Far over the misty mountains cold of Poland, through V8s deep and pistons old, there lays a dragon of an RS7, roaring savagely and breathing ferocious blazes of (combustion) glory. Tolkien’s Hobbit paraphrasing aside, there is, in fact, a monster Audi lurking in the Tatra mountains of Poland, banging exhaust thunders from its four-liter twin-turbocharged volcano.

28 photos Photo: Instagram/auditography