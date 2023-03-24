Porsche GT3 RS Snaps the Whip on Two Rowdy Mustangs, and It's Not a Good Quarter-Mile Idea

Almost 250 years ago, a passionate gentleman from England founded an annual event that became the epitome of high-stakes racing. Things have changed a little in the last quarter of a millennium, and horses have gradually – but not completely – given up the spotlight to motorcars.
However, the symbolism of high-paced thunderous competition is undiluted, and the horse's totem adorns some of today's most exhilarating cars. As it happens, three of them line up on a track in Canada for a contest on the quarter-mile sprint. Sam Carlegion is responsible for this occurrence – one of the best drag races he's ever put together.
The most iconic horse emblem ever to adorn a car is a perennial title dispute between Europe and the U.S.A. The Old World wins by two against one. While the Mustang is quintessentially American, things are more complex over the pond.
The Italians and the Germans pride themselves on a figure of a rampaging stallion – but today, only one takes the challenge to the Mustang. A Porsche stretches its flat-six legs against a pair of tuned Fords – Mustangs in their own right, but highly speed-addict ones.
The specs are vastly spread across the performance board. Going from the highest horsepower count downward, here are the details. First, a Shelby Mustang GT500 – technically a Mustang, practically a deadly Cobra – with 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque to the rear (770 PS / 847 Nm). 5.2 V8 liters, a Roots-type supercharger, seven speeds, and a dual-clutch tranny make this Ford one of the wildest ever to come out of Dearborn.
It is also the heaviest of the three competitors in this race, with 4,171 lbs. (1,889 kg). It sports intake and exhaust modifications – for even more rubber-vaporizing fun. Seconding it at the start line is a brother from another mother – a tuned 5.0-liter Mustang.
Add a ten-speed automatic, and the 3,950-lb. (1,789 kg) Mustang is looking like the bookie's favorite. But it's never that simple when Germans are involved, as history has taught us many times by now. The Porsche GT3 RS completes this holy-moly piston trinity, although the paper puts it in a class – or two – under the heavyweights of the Blue Oval.
Not only is this GT3 RS not the latest gen, but it's also a track car with "only" 493 hp (500 PS), a four-liter boxer-six, and a rear wing of aviation proportions. That last attribute means plenty of downforce – critical for going fast while negotiating a sharp bend in the road, but not best of friends with top-end high speed.
Shelby and a similar architecture: A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, all to the rear wheels.
Paper math for this race is about as good as an umbrella during surfing. Instead of complicated equations, let's see what happened. In short, the Cobra is the best horse on the track – taking all wins, except a roll race, which it lost because of a miss-shift.
Otherwise, its immense raw power and blitz-like transmission leave the Roush in the dust and take the win against the Porsche. Surprisingly, the little German car holds its candle high to the mighty Fords. It shoots off the line like it doesn't care about the laws of physics. But the force-fed Shelby GT500 catches up and eventually pulls ahead.
Ironically, Porsche's aerodynamics are too good to be helpful in this event, and Shelby's recipe of mixing displacement with induction augmentation pays out. This is obvious in the roll races, where the Cobra-badged Mustang puts a train between its taillights and the runner-up.
