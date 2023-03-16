autoevolution

"Judge Who?" This '69 GTO Is an Original, Impeccable Survivor With Rare Options

• By:
Pontiac claimed the title of General Motors’ prodigal performance division in the late '50s, and that image stuck for the next decade, culminating in the “muscle car” movement. The car for that job was the GTO – either as a trim option or a standalone model.
1969 Pontiac GTO Ram Air III survivor 80 photos
Photo: hemmings.com
1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor WS-code engine stamp1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor hood scoop plates cable spring1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor hideaway lights covers open and close just as slow as they did 54 years ago1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor hideaway lights covers open and close just as slow as they did 54 years ago1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor hideaway lights covers open and close just as slow as they did 54 years ago1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor hideaway lights covers open and close just as slow as they did 54 years ago1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor hideaway lights covers open and close just as slow as they did 54 years ago1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor
No fancy options, shiny elements, luxury materials, or expensive engineering – just raw power, small bodies, and looks. It defined the GTO – and, later, all “true” muscle cars (and their Siamese siblings, the pony cars) – until their abrupt downfall in the mid-seventies.

1969 was one of the best years for American motoring (as seen through the narrow telescope of a muscle car fanatic), and Pontiac didn’t disappoint. The GTO was in its second generation, and a new superstar emerged under the “Judge” badge.

There were 6,143 of the 400 Ram Air manual-transmission-equipped GTOs assembled in 1969; the majority were Judges. Only 1,249 were “regular” Pontiac GTOs with a four-speed gearbox, a clutch pedal, and Ram Air III.

1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor
Photo: hemmings.com
One of those rare units has a fireside chat story to tell about itself. A genuine certified survivor, the Matador Red hardtop has all the documents to back its half-century-long memories. It was finished on May 15, 1969 and shipped to a dealership in Cadiz, Ohio. It wasn’t alone; it brought a convertible brother with it.

In 1969, the population of that town was around 3,000. Pontiac didn’t make the GTO an expensive car – quite the contrary. Even so, how many buyers would the carmaker have hoped to sell there? It doesn’t matter; the bean-counting bureaucrats have overestimated the sales plans for that particular location.

The pair of GTOs – destined to be showroom cars – lingered in the dealership until November, when the 1970 model year cars were sent over (Pontiac was really enthusiastic about Cadiz). The leftover pair was unceremoniously parked outside, in plainer view of whoever would be in the mood to cash them in.

1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor
Photo: hemmings.com
As it turns out, the bright red GTO caught the attention of a young Vietnam veteran who would pass by the dealership every day on his way to work. But the man already owned a car, and a new one, at that – a ’69 Camaro. And he didn’t need a second car for his wife, either – she had a ’68 GTO.

The young man saw this GTO for six months straight, every single day. Finally, in the summer of 1970, he walked through the dealership door and traded in his Chevy. The GTO was $3,400; the Camaro covered $2,600. The one-year-old brand-new Pontiac got its first owner more than a year after it arrived in Cadiz, Ohio (population 3,000).

Pontiacs of the era indeed featured the “his and hers” dual shift gate, but one happy family from Ohio took it one step further. Instead of one GTO with segregated transmission control, they now had two cars.

1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor
Photo: hemmings.com
The 1969 Pontiac GTO got lucky – its owner pampered it with no-expense-spared TLC, despite being its daily driver for the first three years. After a series of winter mishaps (that didn’t harm the car, driver, or anyone else), the GTO was attributed for seasonal use.

The beautiful and powerful Pontiac was a spring-and-summer-only affair for the next three decades. Picture this: between 1970 and 1973, the odometer collected 30,000 miles (some 48,000 kilometers). From ’73 until 2005, just 10,000 more were added to the heritage (16,000 kilometers). And the car was controlled-climate stored, driven exclusively in fair weather, and maintained without compromise.

It changed hands four more times since 2005, and in 2022, it went to Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals Show in Rosemont, Illinois. That’s where Lou Costabile, the vlogging classic cars enthusiast, found it and put it on video (released recently).

1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor
Photo: hemmings.com
The car had 45,454 miles (73,151 kilometers) at the meeting, and it’s as original as it can be, given its status and history. The engine, transmission, carburetor, exhaust, rear end, and suspension are all factory-installed. The clutch was replaced in ’73, and a strange incident triggered the original owner to sell the car.

The decisive argument was a minor scratch on the left front fender (play the video to see how small it is). Tired of walking on eggshells around his GTO, the first buyer decided to let someone else care for the automobile. He put it on sale and got a call almost immediately.

The car was sold for $39,000; the seller received the money and then waited a month for the purchaser to get delivery (the GTO was still in storage). The current owner did the same: he bought the car sight unseen. (The photo gallery contains photos from the website on which the car was last advertised).

1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor
Photo: hemmings.com
As it turns out, all subsequent owners manifested the same amount of dedication. The car was driven for about one thousand miles since 2005. One of the lucky proprietors treated the Pontiac with a Dryce rejuvenation (dry ice-blasting rust removal) of the underside.

The 400 Ram Air V8 (colloquially known as Ram Air III) burbles as if the Apollo 11 mission lifted off on its way to the Moon. The 6.6-liter engine has never been fiddled with (not opened up, not taken out of its bay). Even the hideaway lights work like new (which is to say, the vacuum-actuated covers are 1969-slow).

The cable that opens and closes the hood scoop plates is still firmly held in place by the factory-installed spring (see it in the video) – that’s how well-preserved this car is. The interior is in tune with the mechanicals. It’s even better than what GM designed – a Sun Super Tach was installed in 1973.

1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor
Photo: hemmings.com
The story doesn’t end here. The third owner – a proper gearhead with an extensive collection of strictly "survivor" cars – traded three of its V8 artifacts for a survivor Shelby Cobra in July 2018. Our GTO was one of the three.

Last year, the fabulous-looking unrestored survivor was certified a Muscle Car & Corvette Nationals Vintage Legacy. Small wonder, considering the long list of “originals.” Here’s a short excerpt: L74 WS-code 400 Ram Air 366-hp / 445 lb-ft (371 ps / 603 Nm) engine, M20 wide-ratio four-speed transmission, and 3.55 standard rear axle.

Quadrajet Ram Air IV carburetor (factory installed on all Ram Airs in the second half of the production year), distributor, heads, Ram Air III exhaust manifolds, alternator, belts, hoses, trunk carpet, spare tire, floor mats, paint (except for some parts), and vinyl top.

1969 Pontiac GTO Original Survivor
Photo: hemmings.com
The “Ram Air” hood decals are not the ones Pontiac used to advertise its firepower to the onlookers – the first owner allegedly scraped them off to avoid the high premium on the car’s insurance. But otherwise, this car is among the best-looking, best-running, and probably best-driving original unrestored 1969 Pontiac GTOs on the road.

Video thumbnail
  If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram
1969 pontiac gto Pontiac GTO Pontiac Ram Air III survivor classic original
About the author: Razvan Calin
Razvan Calin profile photo

After nearly two decades in news television, Răzvan turned to a different medium. He’s been a field journalist, a TV producer, and a seafarer but found that he feels right at home among petrolheads.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories