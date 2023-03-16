"Judge Who?" This '69 GTO Is an Original, Impeccable Survivor With Rare Options

Pontiac claimed the title of General Motors’ prodigal performance division in the late '50s, and that image stuck for the next decade, culminating in the “muscle car” movement. The car for that job was the GTO – either as a trim option or a standalone model.
No fancy options, shiny elements, luxury materials, or expensive engineering – just raw power, small bodies, and looks. It defined the GTO – and, later, all “true” muscle cars (and their Siamese siblings, the pony cars) – until their abrupt downfall in the mid-seventies.
1969 was one of the best years for American motoring (as seen through the narrow telescope of a muscle car fanatic), and Pontiac didn’t disappoint. The GTO was in its second generation, and a new superstar emerged under the “Judge” badge.
There were 6,143 of the 400 Ram Air manual-transmission-equipped GTOs assembled in 1969; the majority were Judges. Only 1,249 were “regular” Pontiac GTOs with a four-speed gearbox, a clutch pedal, and Ram Air III.
In 1969, the population of that town was around 3,000. Pontiac didn’t make the GTO an expensive car – quite the contrary. Even so, how many buyers would the carmaker have hoped to sell there? It doesn’t matter; the bean-counting bureaucrats have overestimated the sales plans for that particular location.
The pair of GTOs – destined to be showroom cars – lingered in the dealership until November, when the 1970 model year cars were sent over (Pontiac was really enthusiastic about Cadiz). The leftover pair was unceremoniously parked outside, in plainer view of whoever would be in the mood to cash them in.
69 Camaro. And he didn’t need a second car for his wife, either – she had a ’68 GTO.
The young man saw this GTO for six months straight, every single day. Finally, in the summer of 1970, he walked through the dealership door and traded in his Chevy. The GTO was $3,400; the Camaro covered $2,600. The one-year-old brand-new Pontiac got its first owner more than a year after it arrived in Cadiz, Ohio (population 3,000).
Pontiacs of the era indeed featured the “his and hers” dual shift gate, but one happy family from Ohio took it one step further. Instead of one GTO with segregated transmission control, they now had two cars.
The beautiful and powerful Pontiac was a spring-and-summer-only affair for the next three decades. Picture this: between 1970 and 1973, the odometer collected 30,000 miles (some 48,000 kilometers). From ’73 until 2005, just 10,000 more were added to the heritage (16,000 kilometers). And the car was controlled-climate stored, driven exclusively in fair weather, and maintained without compromise.
It changed hands four more times since 2005, and in 2022, it went to Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals Show in Rosemont, Illinois. That’s where Lou Costabile, the vlogging classic cars enthusiast, found it and put it on video (released recently).
clutch was replaced in ’73, and a strange incident triggered the original owner to sell the car.
The decisive argument was a minor scratch on the left front fender (play the video to see how small it is). Tired of walking on eggshells around his GTO, the first buyer decided to let someone else care for the automobile. He put it on sale and got a call almost immediately.
The car was sold for $39,000; the seller received the money and then waited a month for the purchaser to get delivery (the GTO was still in storage). The current owner did the same: he bought the car sight unseen. (The photo gallery contains photos from the website on which the car was last advertised).
The 400 Ram Air V8 (colloquially known as Ram Air III) burbles as if the Apollo 11 mission lifted off on its way to the Moon. The 6.6-liter engine has never been fiddled with (not opened up, not taken out of its bay). Even the hideaway lights work like new (which is to say, the vacuum-actuated covers are 1969-slow).
The cable that opens and closes the hood scoop plates is still firmly held in place by the factory-installed spring (see it in the video) – that’s how well-preserved this car is. The interior is in tune with the mechanicals. It’s even better than what GM designed – a Sun Super Tach was installed in 1973.
Last year, the fabulous-looking unrestored survivor was certified a Muscle Car & Corvette Nationals Vintage Legacy. Small wonder, considering the long list of “originals.” Here’s a short excerpt: L74 WS-code 400 Ram Air 366-hp / 445 lb-ft (371 ps / 603 Nm) engine, M20 wide-ratio four-speed transmission, and 3.55 standard rear axle.
Quadrajet Ram Air IV carburetor (factory installed on all Ram Airs in the second half of the production year), distributor, heads, Ram Air III exhaust manifolds, alternator, belts, hoses, trunk carpet, spare tire, floor mats, paint (except for some parts), and vinyl top.
1969 Pontiac GTOs on the road.
