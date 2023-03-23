2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Drag Races Italian Supercars, Both Get Their Egos Bruised

The Corvette is often described as America’s supercar, especially after Chevrolet switched to a mid-engine layout for the eighth generation. The flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine of the 2023 model year Z06 makes the Corvette a proper alternative to the likes of the Ferrari F8 and Lamborghini Huracan. Speaking of which, Jason Cammisa is much obliged to show us if the Corvette is quicker than both Italian exotics in the quarter mile.

12 photos Photo: Hagerty / edited