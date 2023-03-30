Cafe-Style Honda CX500 Is an Exercise in Understated Elegance, Blends Classic With Custom

You won’t be finding much color on this retro one-off, the only pinches of it being on the front-end blinkers and exhaust headers.
Operating in a tranquil village about 60 miles away from the Polish capital of Warsaw, Eastern Spirit Garage (or ESG, for short) is a three-man crew led by Sylwester Mateusiak. These guys won’t shy away from trying out new ideas and different styling approaches, but it’s no secret that cafe racers are their specialty.
And, sure enough, they’ve gotten each and every part of the customization process down to a fine art! In the paragraphs that follow, we’ll be having a look at one of ESG’s earlier projects, which does an excellent job at illustrating what these Poles are all about. The build took place back in 2015, with its starting point being a Honda CX500 from the model-year 1978.
It’s relatively straightforward compared to, say, the more recent XS650-based hardtail bobber we’ve seen from Eastern Spirit, but it does tick all the right boxes! Once the donor was on their workbench, the lads took everything apart and proceeded to revise its posture by tweaking the suspension.
Ground clearance – albeit still plentiful – was reduced by eight centimeters (just over three inches), and you will now find stiffer springs on both ends. The forks are now held in place via fresh triple clamps, around which we notice aftermarket gauges, bullet-style turn signals, and clip-on handlebars. Attached to the left unit is a bar-end mirror, while the top clamp features built-in LED warning lights.
Moving rearward, one may still spot the original CX500 fuel tank, but it’s been repositioned in order to further enforce the motorcycle’s sporty stance and achieve a level bone line. The latter wouldn’t be possible with the stock subframe, though, so ESG’s artisans installed a loop-style alternative they’ve fabricated from scratch.
Above the custom tubing lies a curvy solo saddle, fronting a caffeinated tail section with dual integrated taillights. Now, there’s also the option to swap these with a two-up seat according to Eastern Spirit, though we’re not exactly sure where the passenger pegs would go. In any case, Sylwester and his teammates must’ve worked up some bespoke sorcery less apparent to the eye.
The bike’s liquid-cooled V-twin got treated to a complete overhaul, receiving aftermarket air filters and a handmade stainless-steel exhaust with reverse megaphone silencers in the process. ESG added a modern clutch mechanism, as well, and all the electronics are now linked to a custom-built wiring harness.
For improved stopping power at the front wheel, this CX500 cafe racer bears drilled wave rotors and braided stainless-steel hoses. A pair of grippy Dunlop tires keep it glued to the asphalt, hugging the stock Comstar wheels that came from the factory. These – along with the engine, bodywork, and exhaust mufflers – were enveloped in a stealthy coat of black paint, while the frame got finished in white for contrast.
And, sure enough, they’ve gotten each and every part of the customization process down to a fine art! In the paragraphs that follow, we’ll be having a look at one of ESG’s earlier projects, which does an excellent job at illustrating what these Poles are all about. The build took place back in 2015, with its starting point being a Honda CX500 from the model-year 1978.
It’s relatively straightforward compared to, say, the more recent XS650-based hardtail bobber we’ve seen from Eastern Spirit, but it does tick all the right boxes! Once the donor was on their workbench, the lads took everything apart and proceeded to revise its posture by tweaking the suspension.
Ground clearance – albeit still plentiful – was reduced by eight centimeters (just over three inches), and you will now find stiffer springs on both ends. The forks are now held in place via fresh triple clamps, around which we notice aftermarket gauges, bullet-style turn signals, and clip-on handlebars. Attached to the left unit is a bar-end mirror, while the top clamp features built-in LED warning lights.
Moving rearward, one may still spot the original CX500 fuel tank, but it’s been repositioned in order to further enforce the motorcycle’s sporty stance and achieve a level bone line. The latter wouldn’t be possible with the stock subframe, though, so ESG’s artisans installed a loop-style alternative they’ve fabricated from scratch.
Above the custom tubing lies a curvy solo saddle, fronting a caffeinated tail section with dual integrated taillights. Now, there’s also the option to swap these with a two-up seat according to Eastern Spirit, though we’re not exactly sure where the passenger pegs would go. In any case, Sylwester and his teammates must’ve worked up some bespoke sorcery less apparent to the eye.
The bike’s liquid-cooled V-twin got treated to a complete overhaul, receiving aftermarket air filters and a handmade stainless-steel exhaust with reverse megaphone silencers in the process. ESG added a modern clutch mechanism, as well, and all the electronics are now linked to a custom-built wiring harness.
For improved stopping power at the front wheel, this CX500 cafe racer bears drilled wave rotors and braided stainless-steel hoses. A pair of grippy Dunlop tires keep it glued to the asphalt, hugging the stock Comstar wheels that came from the factory. These – along with the engine, bodywork, and exhaust mufflers – were enveloped in a stealthy coat of black paint, while the frame got finished in white for contrast.