Ford Will Soon Discontinue the Edge and Lincoln Nautilus in the U.S. for New EVs

Two years ago, Unifor president Jerry Dias made it clear that Oakville would be repurposed for no fewer than five all-electric vehicles in the period between 2024 and 2028. The Ford Motor Company has recently committed $1.8 billion to reconfigure the Oakville Assembly Complex into an electric vehicle manufacturing hub, signaling the end of the Edge and Lincoln Nautilus for the U.S. market in favor of zero-emission successors.
Oakville will be home to a brand-new Explorer EV, different from the European model that features the Volkswagen MEB platform of the ID.4 crossover. The Nautilus, on the other hand, is believed to be replaced by an electric take on the Aviator baptized Aviator eGT.
Both replacements are said to be produced on the GE2 platform, confirmed by the Dearborn-based automaker in May 2021 alongside a body-on-frame platform by the name of TE1. The GE2 will also be shared with the second generation of the Mustang Mach-E crossover.
The F-150 Lightning is getting the TE1, and given time, the body-on-frame platform will also be employed by all-electric versions of the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. Also worthy of note, there's a zero-emission Bronco and an electric Ranger in the offing as well.
Ford will start retooling the Oakville Assembly Complex in Q2 of 2024, with production of next-gen electric vehicles to being in 2025. Following the $1.8 billion investment, the Ontario-based facility will be known as the Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex. One assembly building, one paint building, and three body shops currently comprise the complex, which prepares to welcome an on-site battery plant.
The 407,000 square-foot plant will use cells and arrays from the BlueOval SK Battery Park, a Kentucky-based joint venture between the second-largest automaker in the U.S. and the SK Group, the second-largest industrial colossus in South Korea after the Samsung Group.
Even though Ford has recently taken the veils off a brand-new Edge crossover, that one's for China rather than North America. The same applies to the Nautilus that was previously sold under the MKX nameplate.
The China-spec Edge and Nautilus are both manufactured by the Changan Ford joint venture in the Zhejiang province. Over in the United States, the Edge and Nautilus come with four-cylinder turbo and V6 twin-turbo engines on the CD4 platform of the discontinued Fusion and MKZ sedans. Noticeably inferior to the Explorer and Aviator, these fellows aren't particularly affordable either at $37,945 and $44,825.
The 2022 sales report from the Ford Motor Company also reveals dwindling sales for the Nautilus in the United States, where it moved 15.6 percent fewer units than in 2021. The Edge posted a 0.3 percent year-over-year increase, racking up 85,465 deliveries in 2022. For reference, the Explorer sold 207,673 units in the US.
