Ford Will Soon Discontinue the Edge and Lincoln Nautilus in the U.S. for New EVs

Two years ago, Unifor president Jerry Dias made it clear that Oakville would be repurposed for no fewer than five all-electric vehicles in the period between 2024 and 2028. The Ford Motor Company has recently committed $1.8 billion to reconfigure the Oakville Assembly Complex into an electric vehicle manufacturing hub, signaling the end of the Edge and Lincoln Nautilus for the U.S. market in favor of zero-emission successors.

76 photos Photo: Ford / edited