Ford Bronco VelociRaptor 500 Strapped to the Dyno, How Much Power Does It Put Out?

Hennessey tends to turn some of the hottest American vehicles into more brutal beasts. We’ve tons of cars that bear the signature of the Lone Star State tuner over the years, and now another model has joined that list: the Ford Bronco Raptor.
Mind you, it didn’t need to have anyone mess around with its internals, because it was already punchy straight from the factory. You are looking at 418 hp (424 ps/312 kW) and 440 lb-ft (595 Nm) of torque produced by the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, with twin-turbocharging, directed to both axles through a ten-speed automatic transmission. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint takes a little over six seconds. But since there is nothing wrong with some extra oomph, in addition to a few other bits and bobs, Hennessey has come up with the VelociRaptor 500 package.
You already know what to expect in terms of output, don’t you? That’s right, 500 bhp (507 ps/373 kW), obtained at 5,700 rpm. Available at 3,900 rpm, thrust is rated at 550 pound-feet (746 Nm). Hennessey says that they have obtained these numbers by giving the Michigan-made off-roader a high-flow air filtration system, and by tweaking the software. The Texan tuner is keeping the performance numbers close to its chest. Still, you can bet that it is a few tenths quicker than the stock one, and chances are the naught to sixty miles an hour time has dropped to just under six seconds – or so we believe anyway.
In order to upgrade your Ford Bronco Raptor to the VelociRaptor 500 specification, you will have to fork out at least $32,950. Production is capped at 200 copies only, so those interested in it will have to hurry up if they truly want the conversion that is accompanied by a three-year or 36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty for extra peace of mind. And while these numbers are hardly something to write home about, considering that there are numerous other high-riders out there that are way more powerful and quicker, we reckon that this bundle could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the right enthusiast.
On top of giving interested parties some extra peace of mind with the limited warranty, Hennessey tends to test its projects on the road and in the lab too. The former takes up to 500 miles (805 km), and during this part, they make sure that everything functions accordingly. As for the latter, it includes strapping the vehicle to the dyno, and seeing how much the modified engine actually puts out. In the case of the said Bronco Raptor, the answer lies on video at the bottom of the page. But don’t go scrolling down just yet, because there are still some things that we haven’t told you about; yet.
You see, those opting for the VelociRaptor 500 bundle will get some other things too, besides the aforementioned power boost. Here, Hennessey mentions stuff such as the new 20-inch wheels, complete with a spare, which were wrapped in 37-inch off-road tires (stock model has 17-inch alloys and 37-inch tires) that further improve the 4x4’s prowess once the comfort of the asphalt ends. The typical VelociRaptor front and rear bumpers are also included, and so are the fog lamps. Special badging bedecks the Bronco Raptor inside and out, and it also gets Hennessey embroidered headrests, and branded floor mats. A serial numbered plaque in the engine bay pretty much rounds off the makeover. That is unless you opt for the Heritage variant, which brings unique livery to the party.
Honestly, we don’t really think that the Lone Star State tuner is done with the Ford Bronco Raptor, as knowing how they tend to operate, it is possible that they will eventually introduce an even hotter mod for it. Or that’s what we think anyway. Now, since we’ve ventured off the main topic here, we’d better get back to it with a question: how much do you think the VelociRaptor 500 churns out? To find out, you’ll have to scroll down and hit the play button on the video that follows, which shows the car strapped to the dyno.
A brand-new 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor, on the other hand, is going to set you back at least $78,580. This means that if you eventually settle for a barely-equipped example, then it will have eaten through well over $110,000 after paying a visit to Hennessey to get the VelociRaptor 500 treatment. That’s anything but a bargain considering that you can get the entry-level model for far less than that, with an MSRP of $34,595 MSRP, packing a very decent 2.3-liter EcoBoost rated at 275 hp. The 2.7L V6 gasoline burner is available as an option, and it comes with 315 hp, and 95 lb-ft (129 Nm) of torque more, at 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) on regular fuel.
