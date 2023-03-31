The Ford Bronco Raptor Sounds Pretty Good With MagnaFlow Overland Series Exhaust

MagnaFlow has just rolled out an exhaust system for the Bronco Raptor, which lets the 3.0-liter EcoBoost sing the song of its people a little better. The Overland Series exhaust system features no-drone technology because nobody wants to hear drone noises at highway speeds.
A cat-back design, said exhaust replaces the factory exhaust from the catalytic converter back with 3.0-inch piping. A couple of 11-inch mufflers of the straight-through variety are included, as are tucked exhaust outlets for improved clearance. Retailing at $3,599, the Overland Series exhaust system further includes a pair of active exhaust valves cast from 304 stainless steel.
The Oceanside-based exhaust specialist offers a lifetime warranty, as expected of an exhaust system this expensive. On the other hand, the Bronco Raptor is a pretty expensive thing as well. The Ford Motor Company used to charge $68,500 sans destination charge back in the day. At press time, the build & price tool shows $78,580 as the starting price. In other words, that’s $10,080 over the course of three price increases.
The second most expensive Bronco in production today is the Heritage Limited at $69,935 for the four-door version and $68,145 for the two-door version. The Raptor comes exclusively with four doors. With 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) on deck, the Raptor also happens to be the most powerful and torquiest 2023 Bronco entitled to wear a license plate.
Raptor-specific upgrades include reinforcements that a tremendous improvement in torsional rigidity over lesser versions of the four-door Bronco. The axles, which are shared with the Coyote V8-engined Bronco DR race truck, come in the guise of a Dana 50 out back and a Dana 44 up front. Both axles increase track width by 8.6 inches over the most basic of Bronco specs available.
Listed with a minimum ground clearance of 13.1 inches, the Raptor comes with 37-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber boots and beadlock-capable wheels that measure 17 by 8.5 inches at every corner. In true Raptor fashion, the Dearborn-based manufacturer uses FOX 3.1 internal bypass semi-active dampers. Ford also claims 13 inches of maximum wheel travel up front and 14 inches aft.
Similar to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost of lesser Broncos, the Raptor is exclusively automatic. Only the 2.3-liter EcoBoost features a manual transmission as standard. The 10R60 in the Raptor is connected to a 4x4 system with a transfer case that enables a 67.7:1 crawl ratio.
Extremely well equipped right off the bat, the Raptor doesn’t get adaptive cruise control as standard. This feature is bundled with many others in the Lux Package, also known as the 374A equipment group. Retailing at $3,050 as per the online configurator, said package includes a B&O sound system, connected navigation with three years of service, Evasive Steering Assist, a heated steering wheel, two smart charging USB ports, wireless phone charging, and a universal garage door opener.
