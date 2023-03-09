Ford Keeping the Minivan Alive in Europe, New Tourneo Courier Shows Revamped Design

The Blue Oval may only be committed to crossovers, SUVs, and pickups in the United States, joined by the new Mustang, and several commercial vehicles, but on the other side of the pond, they still have some passenger cars in their lineup. They also have a minivan, the Tourneo Courier, and that is about to be completely renewed.
Spied yet again, the new generation Ford Tourneo Courier will target those looking for a rather affordable family hauler. New images show the minivan’s exterior and interior designs, albeit under wraps, and a good way to tell it apart from the Transit Courier, aka the panel van version, is to look for the rear windows and sliding rear doors on each side for easier ingress and egress.
Want more seats in your new Ford MPV? Well, you will have to choose the larger Tourneo Connect then, which shares many components with the Volkswagen Caddy. The Tourneo Courier will launch with seating for five, in all likelihood, and it will feature an entirely new dashboard panel, with a multi-layer design by the looks of it, which will host the infotainment screen in the middle, and the digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. These have separate displays that will be clearly differentiated, so you won’t be tricked into thinking you’re looking at one single ultra-wide screen.
The HVAC controls sit below the main screen, next to the push-start button, and a physical volume knob for the audio. The central air vents were positioned further down. The multi-function steering wheel is clearly visible in one of the images, and it has numerous buttons to control various functions of the car. We can also see a traditional handbrake lever, and the pictured prototype came with the Powershift dual-clutch automatic transmission, otherwise believed to be reserved for the upper specs, as base models will reportedly come with a manual gearbox.
These will be hooked up to small gasoline engines, likely with mild-hybrid assistance, which will make up the powertrain family. Nonetheless, the Dearborn company won’t draw the line at internal combustion units, because a battery-electric assembly is said to join the lineup. Likely shared with the upcoming Ford Puma EV, the all-quiet powertrain will give future customers a well-deserved alternative to the ICE squad, and should make the new Tourneo Courier future-proof when it makes it launches, likely after 2024.
But that doesn’t mean that interested parties will have to wait that long in order to get their hands on the new generation Ford Tourneo Courier, because the ICE-powered derivatives are expected to be unveiled shortly, and to start arriving at dealers all over Europe later this year, with both manual and automatic transmissions, and front-wheel drive.
