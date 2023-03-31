Custom 1925 Ford Model T Boattail Looks Like a Rocket on Wheels, Does Only 45 MPH

Powered by a four-cylinder engine rated at only 20 horsepower, the Ford Model T was anything but fast. But that didn't stop Americans from buying millions of them. More importantly, the low output also didn't stop enthusiasts from racing them. French Ford dealer Charles Montier, for instance, entered a heavily modified Model T in the first three editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, finishing 14th in 1923.
While not as popular as the Model A and Model B that followed among hot-rodders, the Model T also got its fair share of high-speed fun. And some of these hot rods (and even dragsters) are still paraded at local car shows as of 2023. The 1925 version you see here is not particularly fast, but it does look like a rocket on wheels thanks to a custom boattail-style body.
A layout you won't see on production cars nowadays (except for the very scarce Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, of course), the boattail rear end was used as early as the 1910s, when coachbuilders fitted cars with V-shaped, wooden tails that mimicked the sterns of luxury boats. While not particularly popular, the design also appeared on some Duesenbergs and Cadillacs in the 1930s (albeit made of steel).
The design also found its way onto race cars, mostly because it aided in lowering weight and increasing aerodynamics. Notable examples include belly tank racers that set speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats, the Auto Union Type C, and the Bugatti Type 35. This Model T is likely inspired by the world of motorsport, but it won't set any speed records anytime soon.
That's because, according to the owner, it tops out at around 45 mph (72 kph), which is only three mph (five kph) higher than the advertised top speed of a factory Model T. But it's definitely one of the coolest Model T speedsters I've seen in a very long time. Stripped off its original fenders, fitted with side skirts, and finished in a striking orange-over-black paint job, it's a head turner no matter what else is in the parking lot. And it's not far off from what they used to race back in the day.
The four-cylinder engine appears to be stock for the most part, but it now includes an electric starter so the owner doesn't have to crank it. But the crank is still there and it still works. Oh, and make sure you don't miss the cannabis leaf emblem atop the radiator. That's a rather intriguing feature on any car.
Built specifically as a show car, the Model T boattail speedster was recently on display at the 2023 World of Wheels event at the Wisconsin State Fair. Hit the play button below for a full walkaround. It also includes footage of the engine running and the owner explaining how the complex two-speed gearbox works.
