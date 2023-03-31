Mercedes and Maybach S 580 Recalled Over Water Intrusion Disabling Safety Features

Once independent, Maybach was resurrected by Mercedes in 2002 for the 57 and long-wheelbase 62. Both sold poorly, as in a little over 3,000 units through 2013. The ultra-luxury brand was temporarily discontinued, only to resurface in the form of Mercedes-Maybach in 2015 with the W222 generation S-Class.
Maybach isn’t a byword for quality because neither is the Stuttgart-based automaker since the 1990s. Merc’s quality woes roughly started with the introduction of the M-Class (formerly ML, now GLE) and the completion of MBUSI assembly complex in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The oftentimes poor quality carries over to the Mercedes-Maybach lineup, which brings us to NHTSA recall 23V-200. The tl;dr version is that water might enter the cabin due to bad primary bulkhead sealing. In addition to corrosion building up on electric contacts and the potential for short circuits, the PreSafe system could be impaired by said water ingress. The system in question controls seatbelt tightening, which might be impaired, thus increasing the risk of injury in a crash.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, a parked vehicle may not be restarted either. Merc puts the blame on a deviation in the development process. In other words, the company that falsely prides itself on delivering “the best or nothing” has only itself to blame for not designing bulkhead sealing properly. Adding insult to injury, Mercedes became aware of this problem in July 2020, during routine quality control testing of the 223 series.
Initial analyses indicated a leak in the area of the water drain. Improvements to the water drain and bulkhead sealing were introduced in series production in October 2020. For some reason or another, Merc didn’t issue a technical service bulletin or full-on recall for vehicles produced before the cut-off date. The automaker preferred to monitor the field and conduct further analyses, with said analyses concluding in early 2023.
Better late than never, four examples of the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 and two examples of the Mercedes-Benz S 580 have been called back to rectify this problem. Affected luxury sedans were produced for the 2021 model year between April 22nd, 2020 and October 28th, 2020. Happily for everyone, the number of potentially related warranty claims and field reports is a big fat zero.
North American dealers have been instructed to rework the bulkhead sealing, with owners expected to receive first-class mailed notifications before May 23rd, 2023.
Priced at $124,000 sans destination charge in the United States, the S 580 4MATIC hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds due to its biturbo V8 engine with mild-hybrid assistance. This powertrain and 9G-Tronic automatic transmission carry over to the Maybach version that starts at a whopping $184,900.
Both are rated at 496 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque on full song. Heavier than its Benz’d sibling, the Maybach needs 4.7 seconds to reach 60.
