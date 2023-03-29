With the EV9, Kia Shoves Better Performance Behind a Paywall

The Kia EV9 brings a fresh design approach to the world of high-riding, all-electric SUVs. It reminds us of the time when Toyota debuted the C-HR which, at the time, felt like a concept vehicle that escaped being trimmed off for its production-ready guise. But besides a wonderful exterior look, the EV9 also comes with something less desirable – unlockable performance.

10 photos Photo: Kia / autoevolution edit