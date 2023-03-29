With the EV9, Kia Shoves Better Performance Behind a Paywall

The Kia EV9 brings a fresh design approach to the world of high-riding, all-electric SUVs. It reminds us of the time when Toyota debuted the C-HR which, at the time, felt like a concept vehicle that escaped being trimmed off for its production-ready guise. But besides a wonderful exterior look, the EV9 also comes with something less desirable – unlockable performance.
Let’s be honest – paying for upgrades that are not truly changing or adding anything extra to your car almost feels like daylight robbery. It’s not like putting on an aero kit that makes the vehicle more cool-looking or improves aerodynamic performances, nor is it similar to an ECU remap that fine-tunes the engine to put out more power.
But such is the world of all-electric vehicles. When the platform on which they are built gets a lot simpler and fewer parts are required, automakers must find new ways to generate more revenue. Tesla’s Acceleration Boost option proved customers are willing to pay more so their EVs can do better zero to 60 mph (97 kph) times. From that moment on, everything changed because other brands like Mercedes-Benz or Rivian found ways to do the same thing, albeit the Germans made it worse by turning it into a yearly subscription.
EV detractors might use this to laugh at those willing to spend more to unlock their all-electric vehicle’s potential, but we are obligated to remind you that some gas-powered cars had a somewhat similar option. BMW, for example, introduced the M Driver’s Package – an option that enabled some of its most beloved vehicles like the M3, M5, or the X5 M to reach higher top speeds.
But while Mercedes-Benz’s idea of artificially limiting some of its vehicles’ powertrains hid behind a paywall around 24% of the motors’ output, Kia blocked 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) of torque for the EV9 AWD. Since this two-motor model puts out 600 Nm (443 lb-ft), customers must pay to unlock just 16.6% of extra capability. This takes the torque output to 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), which allows the SUV to sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.3 seconds.
kW). EVs can access their entire torque figure once you put the pedal to the metal. That is why most units are limited in deploying their full might from a standstill. If this restriction was programmed out, then you would spin the wheels until no rubber remained on the tire.
It's not yet clear how much this option will cost future EV9 owners, but what we know right now is that it will be available in the Kia Connect Store. This digital shop will also have multiple pay-to-use features like the Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (similar to Tesla’s Smart Summon) or the fancy illuminated grille. The South Korean automaker also did not say if the extra torque is going to be available permanently after a one-time payment or if it’s more of a Mercedes-Benz-like subscription option.
But what the brand clearly said is that the “Boost” upgrade will be made available after the purchase of the car, through its digital shop.
It’s a brave new world in the making, and it’s tailored around the customer spending more money after buying or leasing a vehicle.
