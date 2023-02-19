Here's How the Anti-"Kia Boyz" Software Update Works, the TikTok Challenge Is Done

Last summer, we informed you about a peculiar hot internet trend that had teenagers break into Kia and Hyundai vehicles. For some hard-to-understand reason, social media users felt compelled to start ruining older cars because they did not have an immobilizer. Now, things have fortunately changed, and the belated software update plus the window stickers might deter nefarious actors from engaging in illegal activities.

10 photos Photo: Alissa Smart / uwec95 / autoevolution edit