A Dreadful New TikTok Challenge Is Targeting Kia Owners, Culprits Are Trying the USB Trick

The “Kia Challenge” is a new trend that started on TikTok. It happened after a video showed that a USB can be used to turn on some of the South Korean automaker’s cars. Now owners of these vehicles must be extremely careful about where they park at night. In an attempt to do the same thing that’s been shown in the popular footage, nefarious actors might end up wrecking these cars.
Social networks are great for keeping in touch with friends, family, and coworkers, and for following people or organizations that might inspire you. Unfortunately, in some cases like this one, trends can ruin the beauty of human connection via technology.
This new TikTok trend is called the “Kia Challenge.” It began after someone showed that you can start a Kia vehicle using a USB charger cable. Even though the action meant that the dashboard would get destroyed in the process, people still jumped on the occasion to replicate what they saw. What’s worse is that now Hyundai models are in danger, too, since they are similar to what Kia’s making. Both brands are from South Korea and are part of the same group.
A woman from Madison County, Indiana, thinks this is exactly what happened to her car. She found her Kia with the driver’s side window smashed to pieces. The criminals damaged the steering column and left behind a USB charger cable. Now she has to fix these issues out of her own pockets. According to WTHR, the Police don’t have any suspects yet.
Photos, however, show that the thieves couldn't start the engine of the vehicle. They didn't drive off with it.
Besides the damage done to the car, the woman’s wallet was gone, and the thieves also stole two bicycles, power tools, and some cans of juice.
The victim of the trend drives a Kia Soul and called upon TikTok to be more responsible for the content that’s being uploaded on the platform.
The woman is still baffled by the fact that her Kia was targeted since she left a diaper bag in the car and had two child seats on the rear bench that were visible. She pointed out that this trend disgusts her and also wants the social media site to be held accountable for not stopping posts like this from becoming mainstream.
