2023 Kia Soul Launches Stateside With Sub-$20,000 Price, Fewer Trim Levels Available

Facelifted for the new model year and unveiled two months ago, the 2023 Kia Soul is now on sale in the United States, with the first units set to arrive at dealers nationwide this summer.
Offered in four trim levels, named the LX, S, GT-Line, and EX, with the X-Line and Turbo having been phased off for the mid-cycle refresh, it is offered with a decent amount of gear, competitive pricing, and a single engine across the range.
Pricing kicks off at $19,790, before the $1,295 destination, and the base grade gets 16-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy windows, 8-inch touchscreen display, reversing camera, smartphone integration, and keyless entry. Drivers are assisted by the automatic emergency braking, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, and driver attention warning, with the blind spot collision warning assist, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert, and avoidance being available as options.
Choosing the Soul S, which carries an MSRP of $22,290, will get you dual-zone climate control, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, satellite radio, smart key with push-button start, wireless charging pad, and driver’s seat with electric adjustment. The GT-Line can be had from $23,390, with its 18-inch alloys, enhanced exterior looks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and gearshift knob, and different upholstery. Finally, the 2023 Soul EX will set buyers back at least $24,090. Compared to the lesser model, this one adds heated front seats, new upholstery, and cargo cover.
Besides dropping the X-Line and Turbo grades, Kia also chose not to offer the turbocharged engine in the facelifted Soul anymore. As a result, the only power unit available is the 2.0-liter four-cylinder, with 147 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 132 pound-feet (178 Nm) of torque at 4,500 rpm. Everything is transferred to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which is the sole choice across the range.
