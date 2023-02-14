Brand-New Hyundai Accent Sedan Teased, but That's the Only Good News for Americans

There is a brand-new Hyundai Accent right around the corner, with the Korean company recently taking to social media to drop a few shadowy teasers of it, and there is a big catch.
First of all, it is the Hyundai Verna for India, teased by the company’s local arm, and second, it won’t apply for a U.S. visa anymore. The Accent, as it used to be known in our part of the world, was dropped altogether from North America last year, defeated by crossovers and SUVs.
Mind you, while budget-friendly sedans are not popular in the western world anymore, they remain profitable in other markets, including India, where the sixth-gen Hyundai Verna is getting ready to be unveiled. Set to take on the likes of vehicles such as the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Honda City, it is already open for pre-order, ahead of the market launch believed to be due in April or May this year.
As you can see from the images released by the automaker, the all-new Verna sports fresh styling that was inspired by some of the brand’s modern vehicle lineup. It has a split headlamp design, with a full-width LED light bar positioned between the hood and the bumper. The grille is on the large side and seems to have been inspired by that of the Elantra. The latter model was also used as inspiration when it comes to the sporty profile. Out back, it has modern taillights joined together by a thin light strip, and the trunk lid is decorated by the ‘Verna’ logo, below the corporate emblem.
At the time of writing, the interior remained a well-preserved secret, but we can expect new everything, from the dashboard panel, steering wheel, and gear shifter, to the door cards, seats, and overall equipment level. Chances are it will get a large infotainment system that might be reserved for the upper specs, and a digital instrument cluster. The local media also speaks about a sunroof, automatic air-con, heated and ventilated front seats, and a few other things, but again, most of these will only be offered on higher grades of the car.
It appears that the all-new Hyundai Verna will only be offered with gasoline engines solely, meaning that the diesel options that used to be quite popular on its predecessor won’t be available anymore. Chances are the model will be offered with 1.5-liter mills, both naturally aspirated and assisted by forced induction, perhaps with up to 160 metric horsepower available in the most agile version of the car. This model might get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A CVT could be part of the offering, and base variants will likely get a six-speed manual gearbox. By the looks of it, the sedan will be unveiled shortly.
