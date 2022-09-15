2023 Hyundai Accent Gets Fresh Design, Albeit Not for America, nor the Rest of the World

Hyundai’s American branch has confirmed the death of the Accent, which won’t be around anymore for the 2023 model year, just like the slightly bigger, and much sportier Veloster N. As usual, you can blame this decision on the obvious crossover lineup expansion.
Even though it will be killed in our market, the subcompact model will live on overseas, where the Korean brand is already testing the sixth generation. Spy shots have revealed that it will be inspired by the Elantra, yet the thick camouflage has done a very good job at hiding the design.
Up front, the 2023 Hyundai Accent appears to have a wide grille, and headlamps positioned lower. The bumper has sharp lines, by the looks of it, and the roofline is on the sloping side. A more angular trunk lid will be part of the makeover, together with the new taillights, and rear bumper. Expect a revised color palette too, and new wheels.
But will it actually look anything like the one imagined by kelsonik, and shared on social media a few hours ago? Maybe, maybe not, and no one should be mad if it actually ends up looking like this, because it is far more appealing than its predecessor. You don’t have to go looking for pictures of the outgoing Accent, as the digital artist was kind enough to provide ‘before and after’ images.
We don’t know anything about the underpinnings of the all-new Hyundai Accent, also known as the Verna in other markets, nor the engine family. Nonetheless, the latter might comprise the usual gasoline offerings, perhaps some of them (or maybe all of them) with mild-hybrid technology, and probably one diesel in Europe. Hyundai will make everything crystal clear when the will finally unveil it, presumably in the coming months, before opening the order books shortly after.
Up front, the 2023 Hyundai Accent appears to have a wide grille, and headlamps positioned lower. The bumper has sharp lines, by the looks of it, and the roofline is on the sloping side. A more angular trunk lid will be part of the makeover, together with the new taillights, and rear bumper. Expect a revised color palette too, and new wheels.
But will it actually look anything like the one imagined by kelsonik, and shared on social media a few hours ago? Maybe, maybe not, and no one should be mad if it actually ends up looking like this, because it is far more appealing than its predecessor. You don’t have to go looking for pictures of the outgoing Accent, as the digital artist was kind enough to provide ‘before and after’ images.
We don’t know anything about the underpinnings of the all-new Hyundai Accent, also known as the Verna in other markets, nor the engine family. Nonetheless, the latter might comprise the usual gasoline offerings, perhaps some of them (or maybe all of them) with mild-hybrid technology, and probably one diesel in Europe. Hyundai will make everything crystal clear when the will finally unveil it, presumably in the coming months, before opening the order books shortly after.