Here Are Two More ZERO-Star Cars That You Should Stay Away From

More on this:

1 Previous-Gen Hyundai Tucson Crash-Tested With Disappointing Results, Scoring ZERO Stars

2 No One Would Want to Be Inside This ZERO-Star Fiat if It Crashes

3 This Is One of the Most Dangerous Cars on Sale Today, ZERO-Star Safety Rating Reveals

4 2023 Kia Sportage Debuts With Bold Looks, Hybrid Option Incoming

5 Hyundai Accent Gets More Expensive But More Economical Too For 2020