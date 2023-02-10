Hyundai Breaks the Norm by Offering Its Bluelink+ Car Care and Safety Features as Standard

The recent evolution of technology has allowed automakers to set in place all sorts of subscription models for their vehicles regarding entertainment packages, safety features, and more. Although many see this as a greedy way to get more money from customers, these subscriptions make sense in specific scenarios. Either way, Hyundai is taking a different approach by announcing a new connected car services program offered at no extra cost.
At the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, Hyundai Motor America said goodbye to nearly all subscription fees for new owners by launching Bluelink+. Before you understand what it's all about, let's first take a trip into the past and see how the service started.
The brand debuted Bluelink, a suite of connected services, more than ten years ago on the 2011 Hyundai Sonata. Since then, it has grown into a central part of the Hyundai experience. For instance, the company claims its car owners use Bluelink millions of times a week to start their cars. Furthermore, Bluelink sends an emergency response after the vehicle detects a collision, or it can call for roadside assistance if you're stuck on the side of the road with a flat tire.
As the automotive industry is heading toward an electrified future, more and more emphasis is placed on the technology we incorporate in cars. Consequently, although Bluelink might've been a useful add-on in the past, it's become a must-have technology. So, what uses does the system currently have?
Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 owners can use Bluelink to schedule home charging when electricity prices are as low as possible. Moreover, they can also warm the vehicle cabin when it's still charging to preserve battery power. As you'd expect, Bluelink can also find a nearby charging station and direct you there.
Hyundai has released Bluelink+ to continue the Bluelink legacy; however, their approach is radically different from other car manufacturers on the market. As connected services are highly sought after when purchasing a vehicle, it's the perfect opportunity for automakers to charge extra for these services, but not Hyundai.
According to the company, Hyundai is the first and only automotive brand to offer all these features to new car purchasers with no trial period or recurring subscription fees. The service features critical safety and maintenance features, such as Auto Collision Assistance, Remote Diagnostics, Maintenance Reminder, SOS Assistance, and OTA (over-the-air) ECU Updates, also with no trial period.
Maintenance is critical for any vehicle – that's why Bluelink+ includes car care features that work like a monthly health report. Furthermore, owners will receive maintenance alerts that will help them reduce maintenance costs over time.
Another helpful part of the service is its remote and guidance features. The service enables you to remotely start the climate control, lock your doors from afar, or control your EV charging. What's more, if you're a parent stressed out about your kids driving your car, worry not! Hyundai allows access to parental controls, such as geofencing, speed alerts, or curfews.
