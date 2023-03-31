Audi A6 Allroad Getting Serious Competition From the New 2024 Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes is not only keeping the wagon version of the E-Class alive for the next generation, but they are also bringing back the All-Terrain. A jacked-up estate gunning for the likes of the Audi A6 Allroad, it has been spied doing its thing in the open and looking ready for some fun on slightly arduous tracks.
Mind you, it shouldn’t be confused with a true off-roader, like the G-Wagen, because it doesn’t feature a ladder-frame chassis, low-range gearbox, long-travel suspension, and other such highlights that draw a clear line between crossovers and SUVs. Chances are it will get a few dedicated driving modes to improve traction in slippery conditions.
The biggest thing that will set the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain apart from the normal E-Class Estate will be the much more generous ground clearance. The model is expected to feature black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, and it should get different front and rear bumpers, and an exclusive wheel-and-tire combo. Inside, the changes might revolve around the upholstery and trim, as well as the floor and trunk mats that should be sturdier.
Speaking of the cockpit, it has already been detailed, with the three-pointed star revealing that big MBUX Superscreen that will be reserved for upper levels, combining a generously-sized infotainment system with the digital dials and a third display in front of the passenger. Users will be able to play Angry Birds, run TikTok, and attend online conferences thanks to the included selfie and video camera. Mind you, most of these will only be accessible when the car is in park.
Underpinning the new-gen E-Class will be the MRA II platform, reports indicate. The car will launch with the usual gasoline assortment, with displacements of 2.0 and 3.0 liters, and it is still unknown whether a diesel (or perhaps more) will make their way to the right side of the Atlantic Ocean. Electrified assemblies will be included too, and several AMG variants will top them all in terms of performance (and pricing). Some say the next-gen E 53 will use the 2.0-liter four-pot with electric assistance from the new C 63, whereas others believe that it will get an electrified six-banger.
Details surrounding the upcoming E 63 are also unknown, but it should get a jaw-dropping amount of power that will make the current BMW M5 CS look like a toy. Unless you forget that it will no longer get a V8, as the sonorous lump is said to be replaced by an electrified inline-six, with plug-in capabilities. We will find out if that is indeed the case in the coming months when the new E-Class will premiere, likely followed shortly by the AMG versions. The All-Terrain is rumored to debut at the same time as its E-Class brethren.
The biggest thing that will set the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain apart from the normal E-Class Estate will be the much more generous ground clearance. The model is expected to feature black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, and it should get different front and rear bumpers, and an exclusive wheel-and-tire combo. Inside, the changes might revolve around the upholstery and trim, as well as the floor and trunk mats that should be sturdier.
Speaking of the cockpit, it has already been detailed, with the three-pointed star revealing that big MBUX Superscreen that will be reserved for upper levels, combining a generously-sized infotainment system with the digital dials and a third display in front of the passenger. Users will be able to play Angry Birds, run TikTok, and attend online conferences thanks to the included selfie and video camera. Mind you, most of these will only be accessible when the car is in park.
Underpinning the new-gen E-Class will be the MRA II platform, reports indicate. The car will launch with the usual gasoline assortment, with displacements of 2.0 and 3.0 liters, and it is still unknown whether a diesel (or perhaps more) will make their way to the right side of the Atlantic Ocean. Electrified assemblies will be included too, and several AMG variants will top them all in terms of performance (and pricing). Some say the next-gen E 53 will use the 2.0-liter four-pot with electric assistance from the new C 63, whereas others believe that it will get an electrified six-banger.
Details surrounding the upcoming E 63 are also unknown, but it should get a jaw-dropping amount of power that will make the current BMW M5 CS look like a toy. Unless you forget that it will no longer get a V8, as the sonorous lump is said to be replaced by an electrified inline-six, with plug-in capabilities. We will find out if that is indeed the case in the coming months when the new E-Class will premiere, likely followed shortly by the AMG versions. The All-Terrain is rumored to debut at the same time as its E-Class brethren.