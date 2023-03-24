Mercedes Recalls GLE and GLS Due to Detaching Window Trim

Mercedes recalled a whopping 161,000 sport utility vehicles in September 2022, namely the GLE and GLS produced at MBUSI in Tuscaloosa. The Alabama-built luxury SUVs were manufactured with rear door window trim bars prone to detaching while driving, an issue stemming from a deviation in the assembly process.
Affected vehicles included everything from the GLE 350 to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, with build dates ranging between May 2019 and April 2022. The report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lists AGC Automotive Americas as the supplier. It also reads that an improved production procedure was introduced on April 25th of last year.
Following said recall, Mercedes continued monitoring the field, identifying isolated reports of trim bars detaching while driving. The German automaker immediately started investigating these incidents, also undertaking a review of each vehicle’s history. The results were inconclusive, but nevertheless, Mercedes introduced yet another change in the process used to connect the trim bars to the vehicle on February 15th.
Including warranty claims, field reports, and service reports, Merc is aware of 11 instances of detaching window trim. The claims were received in the period between February 2nd, 2022 (prior to the first recall) and March 10th, 2023 (long after recall number 22V-680).
There are no claims of crashes or injuries related to this condition, and Mercedes isn’t aware of third-party damage either. Detaching rear window trim bars are obviously a road hazard for other vehicles, especially if said trim detaches on a busy highway at high speed.
Merc lists no fewer than eight part numbers in the attached report, all of them produced by Florida-based AGC Automotive Americas. The automaker’s retailer network has already been informed of this issue, but customers will have to wait until May 16th to receive their first-class mailed notifications. In the meantime, running the vehicle identification number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall portal is the best way to tell if your SUV is affected.
Both 2022 and 2023 models are called back, beginning with the 2.0-liter GLE 350 and topping with the V8-engined AMG 63 series and 600 series from the Maybach ultra-luxury brand. Their build dates range between January 29th, 2021, and February 14th, 2023.
The current-generation GLE and slightly larger GLS are both underpinned by the Modular High Architecture, which is why the codenames for the GLE and GLS both end in 167 (W167 and X167, respectively). The rear-wheel-drive GLE 350 is presently available to order at $57,700 excluding the mandatory destination charge.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Maybach-branded GLS 600 costs a whopping $170,000 before taxes and options. Its twin-turbo V8 features a similar codename (M177) to the 63-spec engine, although the AMG is understandably more powerful. As opposed to 550 horsepower and 538 pound-feet (729 Nm), the AMG makes 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm).
