Mercedes-Benz E-Trucks Faced Extreme Conditions in Finland To Prove Their Efficiency

One way truck manufacturers showcase their vehicles’ capabilities is by driving them through rough terrains. When discussing cold environments, there’s a common perception that they won’t be able to keep up with their ICE counterparts. In this regard, Mercedes-Benz Trucks tested their trucks under extreme conditions in Finland, showing they can defy the cold, ice, and snow.
Whether they use battery-electric or conventional diesel trucks, haulage companies will place the same demands on the vehicle. The diesel ones have already been tried and proven for a long time, and battery-electric trucks must rise to fulfill the same expectations, especially in difficult weather conditions.
The German brand’s development and test engineers have tested the operational readiness of the eActros LongHaul and eActros 300 trucks in environments with temperatures down to -25 degrees Celsius (-13 degrees Fahrenheit).
Several points were taken into consideration regarding the effects of extreme cold on the operation of the vehicles: handling, ergonomics, and comfort. Furthermore, engineers examined criteria such as thermal management, starting and charging properties, components’ protection from low temperatures, and robustness of the sensors.
For instance, the test showed that the eActros LongHaul generally heats the cab faster than a diesel truck due to its smaller heating circuit with high output. At the same time, because energy is drained from the batteries for this process, the range is reduced. Consequently, it’s recommended that drivers perform “pre-conditioning” at a battery station to ensure the energy is mainly used to maximize range.
The winter tests were carried out in Rovaniemi, Finland, and the company’s development and test team tested the individual models with the aim of finding possible measures for further optimization. In addition to the hardware tests, the team also analyzed the effectiveness of the vehicles’ software. For example, engineers looked at the Active Sideguard Assist feature and how it supports lane changes or at Active Drive Assist and how it handles active lane guidance.
The Mercedes-Benz truck also had to cross several national borders as part of the winter testing. This was the perfect opportunity for the company to analyze the impact of traffic signs, country-specific lane markings, or digital map data on the performance of the assistance systems installed in the trucks. Other aspects, such as the driver’s comfort, were also measured, as the trucks were tested all day long.
Engineers also analyzed the driving and braking properties on surfaces with different levels of grip, as well as how the effectiveness of the sensors of driver assistance systems was impacted. Moreover, the team tested how the Trailer Stability Assistant minimized the risk of tractor-trailers skidding during cornering or evasive maneuvers on winter roads.
The eActros 300 was introduced last year, and it can pull all common European semitrailers. It features three 112 kWh batteries, which enable it to reach a range of up to 220 km (137 miles) on a single battery charge. Series production for this model is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2023.
The eActros LongHaul was also revealed in 2022, but its production will start in 2024. As its name suggests, it’s engineered for long-distance transport, as it boasts a range of about 500 km (311 miles) on a single charge. What’s more, it’s fitted with batteries with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell technology, which allows for long service life and more usable energy.
