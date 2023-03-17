Updated 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB Revealed for U.S. Along With AMG Versions

Refreshed front and rear designs for the GLA and GLB, plus a new front fascia for the AMGs, more features, and some improved technology - that would be the gist of the upgraded family of compact crossover SUVs.
The German automaker holds dear to its heart the compact sector. In the United States alone, one could choose the A-Class Sedan, the iconic C-Class, CLA and C-Class Coupe, the C-Class Cabriolet, plus the GLA, GLB, GLC (and GLC Coupe) crossover SUVs. Then, let us not forget about the electrics such as the EQB SUV. And where there are many options there is also the need to keep everything tidy and up to date.
That would be easier said than done if not for the (in)famous German exactness, and Mercedes-Benz has now proceeded to present the facelifted 2024 GLA and GLB crossover SUVs for the U.S. market. But wait, as there is more, and the Old Continent automaker was thorough enough to include the Mercedes-AMG GLA and GLB siblings in the upgraded roster.
To not waste more time, we bundled them together to see what happened to the revised 2024 GLA and GLB crossovers – plus their AMG versions. Most of the same updates can be seen across the board, including a refined front and rear design for the GLA and GLB along with fresh front fascia styling for the GLA 35 and GLB 35 compact SUVs.
All of them are set to arrive across U.S. dealerships later this year, most likely in the fall, complete with revised interiors that feature the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment operating system spread across a double screen entanglement with a 10.25-inch driver and 10.25-inch central multimedia display as standard. The new GLA also gets a Starling Blue Metallic paintjob, three new wheel styles in 18- and 20-inch sizes, plus standard LED High-Performance headlights and LED taillights, among others.
The more spacious GLB packs the same LED goodies, the Starling Blue Metallic hue, and only two additional wheel choices, while both the GLA and GLB models will reach U.S. customers with just one powertrain option. The GLA 250 and GLB 250 (with or without 4Matic all-wheel drive) are motivated by a 2.0-liter gasoline engine with a mild hybrid 48-volt electrical system that adds another 13 ponies on top of the 221 hp threshold of the rated output.
Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG GLA and GLB 35 get the “AMG crest on the hood for the first time,” a standard AMG Performance steering wheel with an AMG Drive Unit, plus a bunch of novel options. The latter include new 19- and 20-inch AMG wheels, Sage Grey/Black MB-Tex, and Red/Black leather upholstery, as well as a fresh open-pore Brown Linden Wood interior trim, among others. The powertrain, meanwhile, also features MHEV assistance (+13 hp) and a total system power of 302 ponies, enough for a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.1 seconds (GLA) and 5.4s (GLB).
