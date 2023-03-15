The Abominable Snowman: Electric Mercedes G-Class Spied, the EQG Is Due in a Few Months

Having been completely overhauled in 2018, when the second generation was introduced, with emphasis on modern comfort, technology, and safety gear, wrapped in the same boxy-looking package, the Mercedes G-Class is now getting ready for its mid-cycle refresh. With it, the three-pointed star brand will also expand the lineup beyond the current models to include the EQG.
As its name implies, it will be an all-electric take on the iconic G-Wagen, and the first of its kind to hit mass production. A whole bunch of prototypes were scooped testing in the open these past few months, so its arrival is anything but secret. As for the latest, it was spied in Sweden driving in the snow and sitting in a parking lot next to a Tesla.
From a visual standpoint, there is nothing new to report on anymore. The tester had the same black and blue camo wrapped around its body, and only the wheels are different compared to the one that we laid eyes on earlier this year. It will differentiate itself from the ICE-powered G-Classes by featuring a closed-off grille, new front and rear bumpers, and several other tweaks. Our spies believe that the rear wheel holder was empty and that it might be used to haul the charging cables.
The EQG was kind enough to provide a glimpse of the interior a couple of months ago, revealing the updated center console that hosts a new touchpad controller. Fresh switchgear will be on deck too, alongside a button that controls the G-Turn function, as it will be capable of pulling some tank turns. The steering wheel is part of the novelties, and the analog clock was phased off. We can also expect dedicated sub-menus in the two main screens that make up the MBUX system, and perhaps different trim and upholstery to further draw the line between it and the normal G-Class variants.
In terms of power, we still have no clue how much it will have available via the right pedal. However, it will sport a quad-motor setup, with each motor believed to drive one wheel. The Stuttgart automaker spoke of “enormous pulling power’ without going into specifics. The motors will be juiced up by a battery pack, understood to be joined by an extended version that has a bigger capacity for even more driving range. Beneath the skin, it will feature a familiar ladder-frame chassis, so it will still be a potent off-roader, aided by the low-range setting of the gearbox, and a few other bells and whistles.
Mercedes has yet to announce when it will premiere, though, in all likelihood, it could be due in a few months. The order books might open sometime next year.
