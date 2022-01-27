2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Spied, It Gets a Mild Facelift and MBUX

Mercedes-Benz is preparing a facelift for its G-Class. The updated luxury off-roader was spotted while testing in Sweden. There is no better confirmation of the fact that the G-Class will still be offered with an internal combustion engine than the fact that one was seen while refueling.
Just like its Mercedes-AMG G 63 brothers, the regular G-Class has its front and rear camouflaged. Even though Mercedes-Benz changed all the body panels on this model with the introduction of this generation. In other words, no exterior panel was carried over from the predecessor, so do not expect the German company to change the design of the G-Wagen too much.
For example, the headlights seem unchanged at the moment, but the front and rear bumpers have minor changes. The front grille was also changed with the facelift, and we also see camouflage on the rear door, as well as on a part of its spare tire cover.
A big change is expected on the inside, as the dashboard was completely covered in camouflage. The facelifted G-Class is set to receive a new steering wheel design, and it is believed to get a new multimedia unit.
While it may come with a massive screen, like the one in the S-Class or the EQS, the G-Class is expected to receive Mercedes-Benz's MBUX system. While the new generation of the German off-roader was launched after the system was already available in the range, it did come with an older version of the marque's infotainment system.
Another important element that is worth noting here is the lack of any charging ports on the outside of the vehicle, as well as no hybrid stickers, which means that the German company is not preparing a plug-in hybrid G-Class, or if it is, this example is not one.
Evidently, the G-Class has micro-hybrid tech, but it may not be offered in full-hybrid trim as its electric brother, the EQG, is set to offset the emissions of its combustion-engined siblings. The facelifted G-Class is expected to be revealed later this year, and it may reach showrooms in early 2023.
