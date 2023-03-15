"World's Fastest Class A Motorhome" Hits 122 MPH and Can Be Yours for $95K

Whenever anyone shows up with a claim that they own "The World's Fastest" anything, you bet your bottom dollar we're on top of it. Well, this next one is right up my alley, a 1977 GMC motorhome that currently holds the title of "The World's Fastest Class A Motorhome." Did I mention it hit a top speed at Bonneville of 122.15 mph (196.5 kph) back in 2016? Oh yeah, and it's FOR SALE!

11 photos Photo: Deanna DeFazio Palmer / Palmer Designs, Ltd / Edited by autoevolution