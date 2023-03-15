"World's Fastest Class A Motorhome" Hits 122 MPH and Can Be Yours for $95K

Whenever anyone shows up with a claim that they own "The World's Fastest" anything, you bet your bottom dollar we're on top of it. Well, this next one is right up my alley, a 1977 GMC motorhome that currently holds the title of "The World's Fastest Class A Motorhome." Did I mention it hit a top speed at Bonneville of 122.15 mph (196.5 kph) back in 2016? Oh yeah, and it's FOR SALE!
$95,000 (€88,500 at current exchange rates) is all you need to own this record-setting motorhome from 1977. All that sounds a bit odd, so I've decided to shed some light on the little machine that's recently popped up on Facebook Marketplace. You better buckle up for this one because road trips are about to get a whole lot faster.
Now, getting your news from Facebook is a lot like playing Russian Roulette. You just never know who is posting what. So, I did some digging. Come to find out, this beast comes with a lot of history. It even has an entire website dedicated to its feats of power and its progression to get it there. Some gearheads consider this machine a work of art worthy of parking in a museum.
Let's start with the base for all this, a 1977 GMC Kingsley Motorhome. Considering I wasn't around back in '77 and that such machines might be considered outdated in comparison to more modern ones, I don't know much about them. Good thing, though, because the MoHo doesn't have anything to do with mobile living anymore.
How did we get here? Well, according to MoHo's website, this venture began as a "pity party," and after purchasing the GMC from a seller on Craigslist, all hell broke loose. Upon seeing an article about a different GMC motorhome holding a Land Speed Record in 2006, a dream was born, and in time, it was the MoHo's turn to take the stage. And it did until a Fiat Diablo camper blew past it at 141.3 mph (227.4 kph).
this machine what it is and why you should take full advantage of this listing. First off, the MoHo is rocking a fuel-injected Chevy Ram Jet 502 motor. A TH425 automatic transmission is also part of the mix. The result? A solid 700 hp at 6,000 rpm. If that's not enough, add a 125 shot of nitrous, and you have yourself some land speed records. A CBR radiator, K&N air filter, MagnaFlow exhaust, and countless others components are also in place.
As I mentioned, mobile living isn't this vehicle's forte anymore. After all, to set a Land Speed Record, you need to eliminate a whole bunch of the typical features used for living, and beyond that, the body of the GMC has also been heavily modified. Starting with the interior, all you'll be able to find inside is nothing more than aluminum panels and a Chromoly roll cage. The entire shell is ribbed with a cage, and the cab sees special reinforcements to protect the driver and passenger. Put your hands on a MoMo steering wheel, and let your hands hold those Bridgestone tires straight via a Woodward steering column. And that's about all you'll find inside.
As for the exterior, oh, my god! This thing has been tampered with beyond belief, with every feature designed for one thing and one thing only, speed. Sure, safety is in there somewhere, but the CRB acrylic windows, smooth and fluid body, side skirts, front spoiler, and rear air tabs, to name a few, are all for pushing the limits of what a motorhome like this can achieve. A few things that you can't see include Applied GMC front sway bars, dual rear sway bars, TSM disc brakes, and a Ridetech air ride setup. That'll do it if you ask me.
road legal! You don't need to make any modifications whatsoever to pick it up and drive it home. Why not grab a few speeding tickets along the way? If the cops don't stop you for speeding, they'll stop you just to take a closer look MoHo.
The post also comes with a small disclaimer. It's all about what you might need to do to this machine to have it match your lifestyle. Because it's mostly empty, it can serve as the perfect backdrop for your mobile living dreams. If it was me, I'd throw in a couple of bike racks, a tools box or two, an air mattress, a portable toilet, and off I go. Oh, and some water tanks.
The result? Nothing but the fastest RV out of any you'll ever encounter on the open road. Just imagine seeing something like this fly past you. Better yet, be the person driving it! Just $95K in Colorado, U.S.A. I wonder what will happen to all the sponsors this thing has. I'm talking about Hot Wheels, Applied GMC, and several others.
