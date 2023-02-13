Electric G-Class Goes by the Mercedes EQG Name, Will Boast "Enormous Pulling Power"

The second-generation Mercedes G-Class is so common that most petrolheads do not give a flying hoot about it anymore - unless they're the ones holding the wheel. The same often applies to the two AMG variants, the normal G 63 and the G 63 4x4 Squared, yet not when it comes to their tuned counterparts.
Mind you, the tuning world has nothing to do with the Mercedes EQG, for now anyway, because the electric off-roader is still in the testing and fine-tuning phase. Several scoops have shown various prototypes in different environments, and all of them wore vinyl stickers on their bodies, meant to hide some of the changes over the ICE-powered models.
Retaining the iconic shape of its brethren, old and new, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG will feature a closed-off grille, and this, together with the missing exhaust tips, will be the main things that will visually set it apart on the outside. Those who know a thing or two about G-Wagens will tell you that it has new front and rear bumpers, fender flares, and wheels with an aero design that will minimize drag compared to the normal offerings, thus improving the driving range.
Besides the new upholstery and trim, the EQG will feature an updated center console hosting a new touchpad controller on the inside. Fresh switchgear will be part of the makeover, and so will new central air vents. There will also be a new steering wheel, deleted analog clock, and a dedicated button that will activate the G-Turn function, as this vehicle is capable of turning like a tank.
Can’t wait to find out what powers it, and to learn the magic numbers, like the output, torque, naught to sixty-two miles per hour sprint time, and top speed? Well, you’re not alone, but these details are still a well-preserved secret. One of the few things the three-pointed star brand had to say about it, for now, is that the EQG will sport “enormous pulling power.” A range extender will be included, and we cannot tell you anything about this feature for now, nor the battery that will feed the four motors driving it.
It has been reported that the Mercedes-Benz EQG will premiere at the end of the year or in 2024, and that the order books will open next year. There’s no way to verify that information yet, but when it will finally show its uncamouflaged face in an official environment, chances are it will look very similar to the one sketched out by kelsonik. The rendering portrays it with a bi-tone look, mixing white on the lower parts of the body and black on the hood, pillars, and roof, and with a backlit closed-off grille that puts the spotlight on its electron-sipping nature.
