2023 Ford Bronco Raptor Gets Another Price Increase, Now Costs $78,580

The second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit recently announced yet another increase, adding $2,000 to the starting price of the Bronco Raptor. That’s $10,080 for all three. As a result, the online build & price tool now lists the off-road sport utility vehicle at $78,580.Despite this prohibitive sticker price, Ford charges a few more dollars for goodies that should’ve been standard. Adaptive cruise control is one of them, bundled in the $3,050 Lux Package (a.k.a. equipment group 374A) with things like a 10-speaker audio system from B&O, a wireless charging pad, and a heated steering wheel.The Lux Package is definitely worth every cent, for it also includes Type A and Type C smart charging USB ports, a universal garage door opener, and connected navigation with three years of service. If you want bodyside Raptor graphics, prepare to spend $1,075.The crazy numbers don't end here. Ford wants $2,495 for the leather-trimmed and vinyl seats that replace the standard marine-grade vinyl seats. The interior carbon-fiber pack is $1,725, and Code Orange seat belts add $395 to the tally. Last but not least, don’t forget that dealers have a thing for market adjustments, especially when it comes to specialty vehicles like the Raptor.Recently called back for potentially damaged steering gear , the Bronco Raptor is the only Bronco powered by the 3.0-liter version of the EcoBoost V6. Shared with the Ranger Raptor (due in the United States for the 2024 model year) and Explorer ST, the six-cylinder lump makes 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm).The Raptor also differs from its lesser siblings by means of new shock towers, B-pillar and C-pillar reinforcements for superior torsional rigidity, heavy-duty underbody bash and skid plates, and Bronco DR-spec axles. The rear unit is a Dana 50 Heavy-Duty AdvanTEK with a 235-millimeter ring gear, whereas the front unit comes in the guise of a Dana 44 AdvanTEK with a 210-millimeter ring gear and beefy half-shafts.Dubbed HOSS 4.0 after High-performance Off-road Stability Suspension, the Bronco Raptor’s suspension includes position-sensitive dampers à la the F-150 Raptor. Maximum wheel travel is listed at 13 inches in the front and a whopping 14 inches for the rear wheels.Equipped with 37-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber boots, the Bronco Raptor sounds pretty good for a sixer thanks to a true dual exhaust with active valve tech. Capable of towing up to 4,500 pounds (2,041 kilograms), the Bronco Raptor is available exclusively with a 10-speed automatic gearbox, namely the 10R60 as seen in the Explorer ST rather than the F-150 Raptor’s 10R80.