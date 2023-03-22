2023 Ford Bronco Raptor Gets Another Price Increase, Now Costs $78,580

Introduced for the 2022 model year, the most desirable variant of the Bronco used to retail at $68,500 sans destination charge. The first SUV-bodied Raptor in Ford’s history leveled up by $5,280 for the 2023 model year, then hiked up again by $2,800 in February 2023.
The second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit recently announced yet another increase, adding $2,000 to the starting price of the Bronco Raptor. That’s $10,080 for all three. As a result, the online build & price tool now lists the off-road sport utility vehicle at $78,580.
Despite this prohibitive sticker price, Ford charges a few more dollars for goodies that should’ve been standard. Adaptive cruise control is one of them, bundled in the $3,050 Lux Package (a.k.a. equipment group 374A) with things like a 10-speaker audio system from B&O, a wireless charging pad, and a heated steering wheel.
The Lux Package is definitely worth every cent, for it also includes Type A and Type C smart charging USB ports, a universal garage door opener, and connected navigation with three years of service. If you want bodyside Raptor graphics, prepare to spend $1,075.
The crazy numbers don't end here. Ford wants $2,495 for the leather-trimmed and vinyl seats that replace the standard marine-grade vinyl seats. The interior carbon-fiber pack is $1,725, and Code Orange seat belts add $395 to the tally. Last but not least, don’t forget that dealers have a thing for market adjustments, especially when it comes to specialty vehicles like the Raptor.
Recently called back for potentially damaged steering gear, the Bronco Raptor is the only Bronco powered by the 3.0-liter version of the EcoBoost V6. Shared with the Ranger Raptor (due in the United States for the 2024 model year) and Explorer ST, the six-cylinder lump makes 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm).
The Raptor also differs from its lesser siblings by means of new shock towers, B-pillar and C-pillar reinforcements for superior torsional rigidity, heavy-duty underbody bash and skid plates, and Bronco DR-spec axles. The rear unit is a Dana 50 Heavy-Duty AdvanTEK with a 235-millimeter ring gear, whereas the front unit comes in the guise of a Dana 44 AdvanTEK with a 210-millimeter ring gear and beefy half-shafts.
Dubbed HOSS 4.0 after High-performance Off-road Stability Suspension, the Bronco Raptor’s suspension includes position-sensitive dampers à la the F-150 Raptor. Maximum wheel travel is listed at 13 inches in the front and a whopping 14 inches for the rear wheels.
Equipped with 37-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber boots, the Bronco Raptor sounds pretty good for a sixer thanks to a true dual exhaust with active valve tech. Capable of towing up to 4,500 pounds (2,041 kilograms), the Bronco Raptor is available exclusively with a 10-speed automatic gearbox, namely the 10R60 as seen in the Explorer ST rather than the F-150 Raptor’s 10R80.
Despite this prohibitive sticker price, Ford charges a few more dollars for goodies that should’ve been standard. Adaptive cruise control is one of them, bundled in the $3,050 Lux Package (a.k.a. equipment group 374A) with things like a 10-speaker audio system from B&O, a wireless charging pad, and a heated steering wheel.
The Lux Package is definitely worth every cent, for it also includes Type A and Type C smart charging USB ports, a universal garage door opener, and connected navigation with three years of service. If you want bodyside Raptor graphics, prepare to spend $1,075.
The crazy numbers don't end here. Ford wants $2,495 for the leather-trimmed and vinyl seats that replace the standard marine-grade vinyl seats. The interior carbon-fiber pack is $1,725, and Code Orange seat belts add $395 to the tally. Last but not least, don’t forget that dealers have a thing for market adjustments, especially when it comes to specialty vehicles like the Raptor.
Recently called back for potentially damaged steering gear, the Bronco Raptor is the only Bronco powered by the 3.0-liter version of the EcoBoost V6. Shared with the Ranger Raptor (due in the United States for the 2024 model year) and Explorer ST, the six-cylinder lump makes 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm).
The Raptor also differs from its lesser siblings by means of new shock towers, B-pillar and C-pillar reinforcements for superior torsional rigidity, heavy-duty underbody bash and skid plates, and Bronco DR-spec axles. The rear unit is a Dana 50 Heavy-Duty AdvanTEK with a 235-millimeter ring gear, whereas the front unit comes in the guise of a Dana 44 AdvanTEK with a 210-millimeter ring gear and beefy half-shafts.
Dubbed HOSS 4.0 after High-performance Off-road Stability Suspension, the Bronco Raptor’s suspension includes position-sensitive dampers à la the F-150 Raptor. Maximum wheel travel is listed at 13 inches in the front and a whopping 14 inches for the rear wheels.
Equipped with 37-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber boots, the Bronco Raptor sounds pretty good for a sixer thanks to a true dual exhaust with active valve tech. Capable of towing up to 4,500 pounds (2,041 kilograms), the Bronco Raptor is available exclusively with a 10-speed automatic gearbox, namely the 10R60 as seen in the Explorer ST rather than the F-150 Raptor’s 10R80.