Hennessey Ford Bronco Raptor Tuning Package Flaunts 500 HP for $32,950

The most powerful Bronco in production today has received a 20-percent boost over the factory engine output from Hennessey Performance Engineering. It also sports a few hardware modifications, which include a high-flow exhaust and high-capacity intercooler, for a princely $32,950 as per the Texas-based tuning shop.
Lovingly dubbed Bronco VelociRaptor 500 after its crankshaft rating, the go-faster package further includes proprietary ECU tuning, 10-spoke alloy wheels, heritage-inspired graphics, embroidered headrests, all-weather floor mats, and a unique plaque. Sitting three inches higher than stock, the VelociRaptor 500-equipped Bronco Raptor is available for international shipping as well. Hennessey backs up its tuning package with a three-year/36,000-mile (60,000 kilometers) warranty.
Further equipped with a blow-off valve, steel bumpers, and a brush guard, the Bronco VelociRaptor 500 is officially rated at 500 horsepower and 550 pound-feet (746 Nm). These numbers are noticeably higher than stock, namely 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) as long as you give it premium-grade dino juice.
The second clip below reveals the rear-wheel power and torque figures of the VelociRaptor 500 upgrade, and they’re pretty impressive as well. The baseline is 323.43 horsepower at 5,560 revolutions per minute and 384.71 pound-feet (521.59 Nm) at 3,780 revs in stock flavor.
With the aforementioned mods, Hennessey Performance Engineering dyno’d its latest creation to 400.80 horsepower at 5,550 revolutions per minute and 428.77 pound-feet (581.33 Nm) at 4,040 revolutions per minute. That’s more than the 15-percent drivetrain powertrain loss rule of thumb. Losses of more than 15 percent are normal for off-road vehicles fitted with chunky tires.
Every single VelociRaptor 500 upgrade comes with a full-size spare wheel and pod-style fog lights in the front bumper. The serialized engine bay plaque makes it all the more special compared to the already special Bronco Raptor. Only 200 units will be produced for the 2023 model year, but alas, Hennessey Performance Engineering didn’t mention whether the 10R60 ten-speed automatic gearbox has been upgraded as well.
Bronco enthusiasts and would-be customers were up in arms when the Dearborn-based automaker confirmed the 10R60 rather than the heavier-duty 10R80 by means of the Bronco Nation. Describing itself as an independent community, Bronco Nation is actually controlled by Jackson Dawson, a Dearborn-based creative marketing agency that receives funding and support from Ford.
The reason for mentioning the 10R60 is the 60 suffix of this gearbox, referring to a maximum input torque rating of approximately 600 Nm or 443 pound-feet in old money. Given the 550 pound-feet produced by the VelociRaptor 500, the Ford-designed 10R60 definitely needs better internals or a transmission control module software update designed to limit torque in first gear.
In related news, have you heard that FoMoCo had the audacity of hiking up the starting price of the Bronco Raptor by $2,000 last month? Adding insult to injury, the 2023 model now starts at $78,580 sans freight compared to $68,500 when the 2022 model went on sale.
