1968 Plymouth GTX Drag Races 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet, It's Pretty Close

Anxious to see the brand-new, 2023 Dodge Challenger Demon 170 drag race the Tesla Model S Plaid? So am I, but it will take a while until we can see the ultimate ICE vs EV quarter-mile duel. Meanwhile, here's an old-school drag race between two of the greatest muscle cars from the golden era.
In one lane we have the 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet, a rare and powerful coupe. Essentially a 1970 Torino equipped with both the Cobra Jet and the Drag Pack bundles, it hides a 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 under its long hood. But it's not a run-of-the-mill 429. Because it also rocks four-bolt mains, a solid lifter cam, forged internals, and a Holley 780-cfm carburetor, it sends 375 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. And many claim Ford underrated the car for insurance purposes.
The Super Cobra Jet also packs a four-speed manual gearbox and a rear axle with 4.30 gears, which makes it perfect for quarter-mile fun. And it's quite rare too, as Ford sold only 129 cars with this configuration in 1970.
The other lane sees a 1968 Plymouth GTX getting ready for action at the Christmas tree. Yup, that's "the Gentleman's muscle car" that Plymouth introduced as a more luxurious alternative to the bare-bones Belvedere. It looks rather mundane compared to the Torino, but make no mistake, this thing is a sleeper. And it's all thanks to a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB V8 that cranks out a healthy 375 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque.
The 3.23 rear axle doesn't make it as suitable for the drag strip, but the three-speed automatic is a better choice when you're looking for consistent runs down the quarter-mile. So which one is faster? Well, they look kind of similar as far as specs and numbers go, but it's important to note that both compete in the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race series.
And this means they're not 100% stock, as the series allows for certain upgrades to the drivetrain. For example, it allows a compression ratio of 1.5 extra points over advertised, while the rear ratio is unrestricted as long as the axle is from the same manufacturer as the car. All told, many of these cars are notably more potent compared to their factory ratings and surprises are to be expected.
In this case, the first quarter-mile encounter is very close, with the Super Cobra Jet taking the win with a 13.74-second pass, only 0.04 quicker than the GTX. The second race seems just as close, but the Mopar takes the win thanks to a better reaction time (and despite being 0.2 seconds slower on the clock). With the score tied 1-1, the muscle cars line up for the third and decisive race.
And here's where things get interesting. Because while the GTX snaps off the line almost perfectly, the Ford struggles with traction issues and loses precious time. The Super Cobra Jet manages to reduce the gap toward the end, but the Plymouth wins rather comfortably with a 13.75-second pass at 100 mph. Watch the drama unfold in the video below.
