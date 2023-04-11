Ford Bronco Raptor Gets Another Huge Price Increase, Now Costs Over $80,000

Tesla is often criticized for changing the starting prices of its all-electric vehicles on short notice. Ford has also joined the fray with some of its most popular models, including the F-150 Lightning pickup truck.
The Pro work-oriented base trim was initially priced at $39,974 sans the destination charge. It currently retails at $59,974 back home in the United States, which is nearly 50 percent more. Dearborn's favorite son also has a bad habit of increasing the sticker price of the Ranger-based Bronco, recently crowned the most satisfying midsize two-row SUV to own by the peeps at Consumer Reports.
Take, for instance, the most potent and capable Bronco of the bunch. The Raptor used to be $68,500 when the order banks opened, after which the Ford Motor Company added $5,280 for the 2023 model year. Another $2,800 increase followed in February 2023, then Ford increased the price by $2,000 last month.
The latest price hike occurred today, April 11. Prospective customers need to shell out a simply unreasonable $83,580 for the Bronco Raptor, which represents an increase of approximately 22 percent compared to the original recommended retail price.
Bad news continues with the Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited, which are pricier than before as well. The two- and four-door Heritage Edition are now $1,050 and $550 more expensive, with said increases applying to the two- and four-door Heritage Limited as well.
Adding insult to injury, the Ford Motor Company still faces chronic issues in the Bronco's supply chain. The Base trim level, Everglades, manual transmission, Outer Banks with cloth seats, and Wildtrak with cloth seats are no longer available for the 2023 model year. As for constraints, the Sasquatch Package opens the list, which is uncanny given that many customers want 35-inch wheels and Bilstein shock absorbers from the factory.
The four-door hard top, two-door with any top, Wildtrak, and Lux Package are in short supply as well, at least for the time being. 2023 model year production is expected to run through the month of October 2023 even though the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne prepares to welcome the new Ranger in August 2023.
Not available to order, the Base is listed by the build & price tool at $34,595 for the two-door, making it quite a bit more expensive than Jeep's equivalent Wrangler. The rivaling model is $31,195 at press time, with the Rubicon 392 topping the range at $82,495 plus $1,795 freight.
The Bronco remains in the shadow of the Wrangler as far as deliveries are concerned, with the Ford Motor Company moving 117,057 units in 2022 as opposed to 181,409 examples of the Wrangler. More worrying still for the Ford Bronco, the JL/JLU Wrangler has been thoroughly updated for the 2024 model year.
Twinned with the all-new Ranger, the Bronco has closed the gap to the Wrangler in the first quarter of 2023 as per releases from both automakers. The Wrangler contracted by 17 percent compared to the first three months of 2022, down from 45,551 to 37,971 units. The Bronco improved 37.6 percent from 23,573 to 32,430 units.
