Chevy Tahoe RST Drags Ford F-150 Tremor for Truck Glory, Then a Raptor R Intervenes

Roman and Tommy, the dad and son duo from The Fast Lane Truck channel on YouTube, are back to drag racing some trucks because it's always fun, even with strong lateral winds and constant 'bickering' from the fans. Yeah, they still do not care. They just want to party like it is the middle of summer vacation. From inside the cabins, of course.
Meanwhile, the camera crew is left standing out in the open – but we all know that some jobs have perks, and others have disadvantages. Roman and Tommy Mica, on the other hand, have decided that it was about time the TFL Truck channel abandoned the Ike Gauntlet challenges. And, after we have seen many trucks - like the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Duramax, among others - take on the mountains, it's time for some flat-out fun for a change.
Part of the cast is returning, actually, from Ike's challenges, so this will be an odd Chevrolet versus Ford comparison. The main 'actors' include the brand-new Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition, a far cry from the base Tahoe's $54,200 starting MSRP but one that also comes with the 6.2-liter V8, 420 horsepower, and $8,875 worth of performance-enhancing features on top of the $71,075 asking price.
The other hero is the Ford F-150 Tremor, which is also way more expensive than a base F-Series pickup at a starting MSRP of $60,970 but also lighter on the bank account than its featured competitor. Sure, the most significant difference is that one has a fully enclosed body, and the other can haul just about anything in the bed. Still, we will only judge this apple-to-oranges rivalry once we have had some quarter-mile drag-racing fun. And they sure supplied the party with a trio of races.
The first encounter is solely between the Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition and the Ford F-150 Tremor, a head-to-head drag race from a standing start. The action kicked off at the 2:10 mark after preliminary explanations regarding the likenesses and differences between the two competitors. We aren't spoiling the fun of watching the slow race, but we can hint that one was creeping toward victory a bit faster than the other.
After they stopped the marker cone from running away due to the strong winds, the second attempt turned into a rolling race from 30 mph (48 kph) at the 4:31 mark. On this occasion, the winner was a bit clearer, so it was time – from 6:56 – to see what happens when Roman brings "a canon to a knife fight," according to Tommy. Naturally, the mighty Raptor R won without a doubt the final skirmish, proving that nothing beats displacement – unless you are talking about a turbo or a supercharged V8!
