Mighty Porsche Taycan Drags ‘Stock’ Audi RS 3, and the Unthinkable Happens

Surprisingly, or not, the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan have a quirky new contender to worry about – the all-electric Kia EV6 GT, which was recently crowned the 2023 World Performance Car of the Year. Alas, that is not all.
They say that everything successful will invite jealousy or competition. And the same happens across the automotive world, so let us give you a few eloquent examples. For starters, the bonkers 1,020-hp Tesla Model S Plaid is said to gear up for an America versus Europe brawl if Stellantis has its way of making the next-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio a true EV rival. Meanwhile, the Porsche Taycan can get some ‘friendly’ competition from the Audi e-tron GT and it, too, is thinking about packing more than 1,000 horsepower on tap.
But the traditional ICE-powered world is not dead, either. Just recently, Stellantis lifted the red curtain over the final ‘Last Call’ edition dedicated to the 2023 Dodge Challenger, now dubbed the SRT Demon 170, and infused it with no less than 1,025 horsepower when sipping E85. That way, it can break into the high eights to properly duke it out with the Tesla Plaids. And, speaking of the Taycan and another Audi, here too it is possible to break the ICE-powered versus EV norm without even creating too much fuss around it.
There is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example from the videographer behind the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube, who is a massive fan of the Mission Raceway Park dragstrip and never misses a chance to check out the local brawls, even if they do not look so interesting, at first. MRP, also known as ‘Thunder by the River’ has a very relaxed policy about coming into the lanes – you can even skip the pre-race tire warming box if you are feeling overly confident.
That was probably the case with the Porsche Taycan driver, who maybe thought the stock-looking Audi RS 3 was exactly that – a 400-hp compact executive sedan motivated by a 2.5-liter five-cylinder that hardly causes for an EV ruckus. Well, as it turns out, he was dearly mistaken for taking the crimson Audi all too lightly. And the result is obvious, as the EV limousine even got the hit, but the feisty RS 3 still caught up with it and posted a neat 10.5s versus 11.77s victory.
By the way, if you think that was just a mistake, you’d better judge it twice, as the only fan comment reveals this Audi was no natural occurrence. Instead, the second video embedded below reveals the ‘stock’ RS 3 appearance is just a ruse designed to fool opponents into thinking they can outmaneuver the little Audi. Well, that should not be the case anymore, right?
