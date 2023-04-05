The All-Electric Kia EV6 GT Has Just Been Named World Performance Car of the Year

The 2023 World Car Awards are in full swing at the time of writing, so the World Car of the Year will soon be announced. But until the most important winner is revealed, let’s see what one very special Kia model managed to achieve.
The 2023 World Car Awards has six categories and World Performance Car is one of them. At this year’s anniversary edition, three finalists qualified for the final juror’s decision – the 2023 Nissan Z, the Toyota GR Corolla, and the Kia EV6 GT. Over 100 relevant people (24 from the U.S.) were selected to make the choice they felt was the right one. The Kia EV6 GT won!
But having an EV as the champion in this category that may prove useful to drivers who want to own a very capable model is no surprise.
Last year, the Audi e-tron GT was selected as the winner, while in 2020 the Porsche Taycan emerged as the top pick. The latter competed against some of its well-known family members – the 911 and the 718!
To make the right decision that can be of help to prospective buyers, the judges give their rating based on the cumulative score of the following categories:
The Kia EV6 GT impressed the jurors the most, and it’s not surprising considering the competition came in the form of internal combustion engine-powered vehicles that are more suited for enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the South Korean automaker came with a dual-motor all-electric spaceship-looking all-wheel-drive crossover that packs 576 hp (584 ps), the 800V architecture that enables ultra-fast DC charging, an improved braking system, an adaptive suspension system, and a generous 77.4-kWh battery that enables a range of up to 206 mi (332 km).
No matter if you like EVs or not, these power figures are nearing the current description for the supercar territory. Besides that, the exterior and interior design language of the EV6 GT puts it in a place of its own, while trying to compete in a very crowded automotive segment.
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT is available stateside and has an MSRP of $48,700, but the automaker warns of extremely limited inventory. Customers should be aware that dealership markups might be something they could face if they wish to secure an allocation. Moreover, it’s unclear if the battery-electric vehicle will still qualify for the updated EV tax credit after April 17.
Finally, this win is a much-needed breath of fresh air for Kia. The TikTok-inspired thefts have damaged trust in the brand, despite newer vehicles not being vulnerable to the USB trick. It’s a great opportunity to shine some light on what the brand is all about nowadays when the redesign and the EV philosophy are taking over.
To make the right decision that can be of help to prospective buyers, the judges give their rating based on the cumulative score of the following categories:
- occupant protection;
- performance;
- value;
- safety;
- environment;
- market significance;
- emotional appeal;
- innovation.
An electrifying performance. The #KiaEV6GT was just named 2023 World Performance Car. #wcoty #worldcarawards #wca2023 pic.twitter.com/E7ufq7O7jN— Kia America (@Kia) April 5, 2023