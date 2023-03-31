Buying a Porsche Taycan Is Now a Costlier Venture, the Recent Price Hikes Extend to EVs

Last year, Porsche sold nearly 100,000 Taycan models in the entire world. Americans bought 7,271 of them, which showed that some people are willing to ditch the internal combustion engine in favor of a pricy zero-tailpipe emission powertrain. If you wanted one too, then you might regret not pulling the trigger earlier. Here’s what’s going on.

74 photos Photo: Porsche / autoevolution edit