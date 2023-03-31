Buying a Porsche Taycan Is Now a Costlier Venture, the Recent Price Hikes Extend to EVs

Last year, Porsche sold nearly 100,000 Taycan models in the entire world. Americans bought 7,271 of them, which showed that some people are willing to ditch the internal combustion engine in favor of a pricy zero-tailpipe emission powertrain. If you wanted one too, then you might regret not pulling the trigger earlier. Here’s what’s going on.
By now, Porsche’s first all-electric vehicle is well-known, and the past two years since its stateside launch proved that the German marque is ready to fight those already anchored in the EV space. The vehicle was so intriguing for some that even Brabus – known for only working on Mercedes-Benz units – decided to release an upgrade program for the Taycan lineup.
However, success comes with a lot of challenges, and Porsche is no stranger to the current market conditions. That may be why it decided to apply a considerable hike to the MSRP of all the current Taycan iterations.
But let’s discover just how high the MSRPs have gotten for each version of the EV currently on sale. The manufacturer added:
Porsche said it was going to adjust its pricing policy, but did not specify exactly what was going to happen. Fortunately, the Internet never forgets, and thanks to the Wayback Machine, we were able to see the pre-hike MSRPs and compared them with the new ones.
the updated EV tax credit since the price cap for cars is set at $55,000, but now this has become even more obvious as the MSRPs received quite the update.
But Porsche is gunning for Tesla and Lucid, as rumors say that a 1,000-hp Taycan is in the making. The Germans don’t want to leave American companies to play by themselves in this higher-end category. But research and development cost a lot and Porsche is a for-profit company when it’s all said and done. Plus, purpose-built Taycan with a lot of power and improved range will most likely be something to behold.
The price hikes for the Taycan range come right as all the 911 variations have become more expensive, a clear sign that the Stuttgart-based brand has no intention of staying behind. It will most likely electrify the iconic two-door sports car as well.
Finally, one thing's certain – if you did not manage to lock in a lower price... It's too late. You will have to pay the new values. And keep in mind that these are just MSRPs. Dealers might charge a markup and then tax, delivery, and titling must be added to the overall cost. Similarly, options are not cheap!
- $4,200 for the Porsche Taycan (base, rear-wheel drive), whose cost now starts from $90,900;
- $4,200 for the Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, whose cost now starts from $101,900;
- $5,200 for the Porsche Taycan 4S, whose cost now starts from $111,700;
- $5,200 for the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, whose cost now starts from $118,200;
- $5,200 for the Porsche Taycan GTS, whose cost now starts from $139,300;
- $5,200 for the Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, whose cost now starts from $141,200;
- $7,500 for the Porsche Taycan Turbo, whose cost now starts from $160,800;
- $7,500 for the Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, whose cost now starts from $163,400;
- $7,500 for the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, whose cost now starts from $194,900;
- $7,500 for the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, whose cost now starts from $197.500.
