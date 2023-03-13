Porsche Finally Confirms the Fully-Electric Cayenne Alongside 718 EV and New Records

When talking about Porsche, you could easily say rear-engined sports cars, but also art, design, and fashion, to be frank. Lately, though, you can also talk about SUVs and even the EV revolution.
If you look at the latest news regarding the Porsche AG manufacturer of high-end sports cars and SUVs, there is an eclectic mix of art projects, spied prototypes such as the refreshed 911 (with the Turbo S going hybrid for the 992.2 phase of development), and everything in between. For a while now, there have also been lots of EV goodies to discuss, too.
For example, the Taycan has tried to fend off the attack of the Tesla Model S and some might even say it has succeeded in representing a posher European alternative. Additionally, the German company is mulling the advancement of its “ambitious” EV plans with the second generation of the Macan compact luxury crossover SUV going after the zero-emissions lifestyle. And that, naturally, made the rumor mill think about the potential introduction of a fourth-generation mid-size Cayenne EV, as well.
Until now, though, all these rumors were nothing but vaporware. Not anymore, at least not after Porsche took to its annual press conference to announce the financial results for the past fiscal year with four new records and confirmation that, indeed, the electric strategy will include the all-electric Cayenne. But first, let us talk about the crazy numbers.
The global sales revenue for the company officially known as Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG soared no less than 13.6 percent compared to the 2021 fiscal year and reached 37.6 billion euros (over $40k billion at the current exchange rates). Even better for those interested, the group’s operating profit jumped no less than 27.4% to 6.8 billion euros (that is more than $7.25 billion, by the way) during the same period. Both deliveries and the “automotive net cash flow” have also become the best-ever in Porsche’s history in 2022, with the company’s operating return on sales having an uptick of two points, from 16 to 18%.
As for exact deliveries, 309,884 vehicles reached their intended customers and Porsche has now kicked off the continuation of the ‘Profitability Program 2025’ called ‘Road to 20’ (as in 20% operating return to sales). More importantly, the strategy will include even more limited editions and Sonderwunsch (special request) creations, plus the EV revelations. Chief among them is the all-electric Cayenne, of course, but that one will only come after a couple of other zero-emission products.
For starters, the German sports car and SUV maker has promised the “all-electric Macan has reached the home straight and will be available to customers in 2024.” Meanwhile, the 718 EV has also been confirmed and will arrive sometime during the middle of the decade, so we can envision a 2025 or 2026 apparition. Only afterward, the fourth-gen Cayenne SUV in its fresh, all-electric form, will help “Porsche’s goal of delivering more than 80 percent of its new vehicles as all-electric models in 2030.”
