Every Single Porsche 911 Model You Can Buy Is Now More Expensive Than It Was Yesterday

Dreaming of owning a spanking-new Porsche 911 sometime soon? Well, if you have not pulled the trigger yet, then make sure to scoop up some extra cash because even the base model now includes a considerable hike. It’s a tad bit saddening, but the Stuttgart-based automaker made the right move.
In the automotive world, customers, fans, prospective buyers, and investors enjoy talking about everything... That is Tesla related! And it’s hard to see why they wouldn’t. This American automotive giant is the world’s most valuable automaker at the time of writing, and, thanks to being involved in numerous other fields, it also matters a whole lot in the all-electric vehicle ecosystem due to having the most well-known charging network and for championing the direct sales model.

Besides these aspects and the many other things Tesla does, the brand also has an outspoken CEO who people love to keep in touch with.

Wait, I thought this was about Porsche!” You are right. This is about the well-known German manufacturer. However, the fact many outlets and individuals track Tesla’s every move while Porsche is left to play alone is an indication that one brand has customers looking for commuting appliances and investors that want a better bang for their buck, while the other enjoys revenue coming from enthusiastic drivers who form a relationship with their vehicles. Admittedly, the latter does not make “computer on wheels” despite boasting some of the most advanced features currently available.

Porsche 911 \(992\) Turbo
Photo: Porsche
But maybe that’s a better strategy to follow until autonomous vehicles will make the person sitting behind the steering wheel irrelevant.

Since we’re treating every car manufacturer equally, we have to tell you about what’s happening at Porsche. Every 911 currently in production just got a lot more expensive, a move that quickly followed the ditching of three 718 models.

What's a couple of thousand dollars among enthusiasts, right?


But let’s look at the new MSRPs first. They are, as follows:
  • 911 Carrera – $114,400 (was $106,100);
  • 911 Carrera T – $124,900 (was $116,600);
  • 911 Carrera Cabriolet – $127,200 (was $118,900);
  • 911 Carrera 4 – $121,700 (was $113,400);
  • 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet – $134,500 (was $126,200);
  • 911 Carrera S – $131,300 (was $123,000);
  • 911 Carrera S Cabriolet – $144,100 (was $135,800);
  • 911 Carrera 4S – $138,600 (was $130,300);
  • 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet – $151,400 (was $143,100);
  • 911 Targa 4 – $134,500 (was $126,200);
  • 911 Targa 4S – $151,400 (was $143,100);
  • 911 Carrera GTS – $150,900 (was $142,600);
  • 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet – $163,700 (was $155,400);
  • 911 Carrera 4 GTS – $158,200 (was $149,900);
  • 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet – $171,000 (was $162,700);
  • 911 Targa 4 GTS – $171,000 (was $162,700);
  • 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design – $200,700 (was $186,200);
  • 911 Turbo – $197,200 (was $182,900);
  • 911 Turbo Cabriolet – $210,000 (was $195,700);
  • 911 Turbo S – $230,400 (was $216,100);
  • 911 Turbo S Cabriolet – $243,200 (was $228,900);
  • 911 GT3 – $182,900 (was $169,700);
  • 911 GT3 with Touring Pack – $182,900 (was $169,700);
  • 911 GT3 RS – $241,300 (was $223,800).

Only the reincarnated 911 R that’s the 911 Sport Classic ($272,300) and the 911 Dakar ($222,000) escaped this round of hikes. However, these being absurdly special models, they are already selling way above MSRP because customers are adding costly options and dealers are charging markups because allocations are hard to come by. Thus, it's not surprising that Porsche chose to leave these two versions of the 911 out of this pricing policy change.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
Photo: Florin Profir
If you’re one of our frequent readers, you might already have an idea about why these MSRPs were increased. However, we must still take a sort-of in-depth look. Automakers are still dealing with parts shortages, supply chains continue to remain affected by various global developments, inflation feels like it is already entrenched in the worldwide economic system, and challenges continue to arise daily, especially as legacy manufacturers such as Porsche must deal with total electrification.

In the end, it makes sense


But besides all this, the demand for 911s remains high, a fact proven by dealerships who continue to sell well-equipped models for which they charge the customer extra on anything or by the markups these middlemen put on special models like the limited-production units or the GT vehicles.

This trend began right after the restrictions applied during the global health crisis were eased down. That’s when many well-off people realized that it’s better to spend your money than keep it in a bank account and maybe never get the chance to enjoy the fruits of your honest labor.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
Photo: Florin Profir
But for Porsche especially, this trend never lost any momentum. The automaker reported strong results for 2022 and said it expects to add around $45 billion more to its global sales by the end of the current year. That’s entirely feasible, considering Porsche is now Europe’s most valuable automaker and its vehicles are not disappointing buyers. Rarely has anyone complained about the brand not fixing something or about taking delivery of a vehicle with obvious panel gaps or falling steering wheels.

After selling around 310,000 vehicles, Porsche reported a pre-tax profit of $7.4 billion, half of which will go to shareholders after the taxes are paid in full. The brand also wants to prioritize digitalization in the next five years, so it reserved $21.8 billion for this alone.

Finally, now it’s understandable why Porsche decided to add its own markup to the 911 lineup. Will it be able to pull a Tesla-like move and dramatically reverse these hikes? It seems unlikely for the time being, especially when we learn that some customers are willing to wait even two years to get their hands on a personalized 911.
