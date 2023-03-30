2024 Porsche Cayenne Interior Revealed, Debuts New Driver & Passenger Experience

A fresh Porsche Cayenne is coming out live on April 18, but already we know what the cockpit looks like - and these aren’t some grainy, low-resolution leaks. Instead, this is authentic, coming officially from the Stuttgart-based German automaker.
A little more than two decades ago, talking about Porsche was basically synonymous with narrowing the discussion just around two-door sports cars – with or without a fixed roof over the driver and passenger’s heads. And diehard fans said they would rather start running amok crying their outrage before anyone dared to give a Porsche more doors and a different form than a coupe or roadster. Well, what do you know, they were ‘mostly’ wrong in their assessment that the world would crumble and burn if that ever happened.
Some 20 years later, the company is not only doing better than ever before (they are even targeting a 20% profit return on sales if you can believe their audacity!) but also selling not just four-door sedans and five-door shooting brakes (both ICE, PHEV and full EV thanks to the Panamera and Taycan series). Instead, they have gained umpteen times their previous following thanks to just a couple of sport utility nameplates – first the Cayenne and later its smaller sibling, aka the Macan.
Speaking of the former, a fresh Cayenne is just around the corner, in the 2024 model year guise, and the official presentation is scheduled for April 18. Alas, do not worry, the impatient are being served a soft launch right now as Porsche decided to circumvent the problematic leaks (just the other day we saw the Lambo Revuelto before we were supposed to) with the first images and details regarding the “completely redesigned interior” that premieres the so-called ‘Porsche Driver Experience.’
Judging by the looks of it they should have dubbed it the ‘Porsche Driver and Passenger Experience,’ frankly! Anyway, the gist of it is that the cockpit of the new 2024 Cayenne is getting an innovative layout with a new display and control concept which includes stuff like optimized connectivity functions, a “digital instrument cluster with curved design” as well as a “passenger display with video streaming function.”
The new ‘deluxe’ setup includes elements inspired by the Taycan electric sports car and will premiere a “curved and free-standing 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster with variable display options,” a remastered center console, a new iteration of the company’s steering wheel, a new AC panel, plus another two displays. The latter includes the ‘classic’ 12.3-inch touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard used as the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) interface.
The absolute novelty, meanwhile, is represented by the optional 10.9-inch display for the passenger – the touchscreen offers direct control over various functions such as the navigation system or media services. And, of course, there is a new way to access the latter – through the new In-Car Video function and via streaming provider Screenhits TV. P.S. Do note the artistic sketch - it shows the 2024 Cayenne from the outside, as well!
