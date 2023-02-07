2027 Porsche Electric SUV Will Have Off-Road Capabilities, Won't Be Cheap

Porsche plans to build an SUV that is larger than the Cayenne. This stopped being a secret a few months ago. While some rumors have made it seem that the model is called Landjet, its internal designation is the only thing we know so far, and that is K1. It is supposed to be a seven-seat luxury EV that will hit the market in 2027. So, at least we do not have the Landjet name at play.
In the last six months, we have heard various rumors about the Porsche SUV, including official mentions or descriptions of it. From what we have understood, the Porsche K1 will be a "very sporting interpretation of an SUV," and that comes from the CEO of the brand. Now, it will also be an electric vehicle, and it is said to be the largest and longest model ever offered by the brand.
We should point out that some sources claim that it will be the biggest vehicle made on the new PPE platform. Meanwhile, others believe that Bentley or another brand in the German group that owns both Porsche and Bentley, along with other marques, will make an even longer EV on that same platform.
The upcoming Porsche K1 has been described as both a sedan and an SUV, if you can imagine that. There are rumors that announce the fact that it is set to have off-road capabilities, and an air suspension and sources claim that it will be offered with 24-inch wheels.
Big wheels do not go well with off-road capabilities, as it makes the fitment of off-road tires difficult. The only option is to install smaller wheels with bigger tires for genuine capability outside of paved roads. We propose taking a breath and thinking twice before jumping to conclusions.
Porsche has allegedly been working on its K1 project ever since 2020, but we have yet to see any prototypes being tested out in the open. The all-new flagship Porsche SUV is set to be launched in 2027, so it does make sense for us not to have seen it in the form of spy shots. At the same time, it is also curious that we get to learn about an all-new model that is set to come later.
Usually, vehicle manufacturers refrain from announcing what they will launch in five years or so, as it may make potential clients go to other brands while they wait for the said model to reach the market, while other brands fear that the hype may be too great for their new car, and people will not be willing to wait that long, at all.
According to the folks at Autocar, Porsche's electric SUV might cost thrice as much as an entry-level Cayenne. The explanation would come from the fact that it is an EV with seven seats, off-road capabilities, the biggest body ever offered on a Porsche, along with its rivals.
The Porsche K1 SUV is set to rival the Mercedes-EQ EQS SUV, along with BMW's iX, if the two luxury EVs will still be on the market then. Since the two models are SUVs, and both are EVs, Porsche may be onto something here.
Initially, the Porsche k1 was supposed to be built on the SSP Sport Platform, but that has already been confirmed to be delayed, as a report notes on the matter. So, the next Macan and the future K1 will share the PPE platform.
