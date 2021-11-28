Porsche Landjet 7-Seater Crossover Makes Rendering Debut, Looks Like a Moneymaker Already

Porsche has proved that it can sell SUVs ever since the first-generation Cayenne was shown, almost 20 years ago. The brand’s flagship high-rider is currently in the third generation, sharing many nuts and bolts with the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga, and Lamborghini Urus.
A smaller alternative followed in 2014. It’s called the Macan, guns for the Jaguar F-Pace, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Mercedes-Benz GLC, and it too is a moneymaker for the German car firm, which is looking to expand its crossover family by launching yet another such model.
A report dating back to earlier this week states that dealers have been shown a vehicle with a bigger overall footprint than the Cayenne. One of them described it as “part sedan, part crossover,” whereas another said that it is “very un-Porsche-like.”
Supposedly codenamed the ‘Landjet’, it is a three-row model, with seating for seven, expected to debut in the second half of the decade. Rumor has it that it’s being built as part of Audi’s Project Artemis, and should launch with plug-in hybrid power, as well as a battery-electric variant with a range of over 400 miles (645+ km).
Inspired by this rumor, the peeps at Kolesa set to work, imagining how the so-called Porsche Landjet could look like. The renderings don’t have much in common with what dealers said about it, as they were based on the current Cayenne, and have a very Taycan-ish whiff at both ends. If anything, the digital illustrations look more like the next-gen Cayenne than a new model that would sit above it in terms of size, but then again, we cannot be certain of anything at this point.
In fact, it may just be water under the bridge, as Porsche themselves said that while they are open in “sharing ideas,” they rarely go the whole nine yards. Nonetheless, we suspect that they will indeed launch a bigger alternative to the Cayenne that would inevitably rival the likes of the Mercedes GLS and BMW X7, but that’s just our two cents. What do you think?
A report dating back to earlier this week states that dealers have been shown a vehicle with a bigger overall footprint than the Cayenne. One of them described it as “part sedan, part crossover,” whereas another said that it is “very un-Porsche-like.”
Supposedly codenamed the ‘Landjet’, it is a three-row model, with seating for seven, expected to debut in the second half of the decade. Rumor has it that it’s being built as part of Audi’s Project Artemis, and should launch with plug-in hybrid power, as well as a battery-electric variant with a range of over 400 miles (645+ km).
Inspired by this rumor, the peeps at Kolesa set to work, imagining how the so-called Porsche Landjet could look like. The renderings don’t have much in common with what dealers said about it, as they were based on the current Cayenne, and have a very Taycan-ish whiff at both ends. If anything, the digital illustrations look more like the next-gen Cayenne than a new model that would sit above it in terms of size, but then again, we cannot be certain of anything at this point.
In fact, it may just be water under the bridge, as Porsche themselves said that while they are open in “sharing ideas,” they rarely go the whole nine yards. Nonetheless, we suspect that they will indeed launch a bigger alternative to the Cayenne that would inevitably rival the likes of the Mercedes GLS and BMW X7, but that’s just our two cents. What do you think?