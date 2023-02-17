This 2023 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Would Probably Be Batman's Best Choice for an SUV

If we are to think of Batman as the 26-year-old industrialist Bruce Wayne who first appeared in a DC comic in 1939 and didn’t die at the end of The Dark Knight Rises, then he would be 110 years old today. By our current standards for life expectancy, anyone who gets to experience more than a century on our planet can be considered a minor miracle. We’d say Batman deserves a proper ride for reaching such an honorable age without showing any wrinkles or signs of losing appetite for living (in Italy).

