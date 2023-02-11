This Is Why ICE SUVs Shouldn't Race Against the Tesla Model X Plaid

Putting a beast like the Model X Plaid against ICE SUVs has to come to a halt sooner or later. The former simply annihilates everything it goes up against. And to add more insult to injury, this 1/4-mile drag race doesn't have just any old SUVs going against it, but top-of-the-line vehicles like the BMW X5 M, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, AMG GLE 63, and Lambo Urus.
Before we get things going, let's see first what the other monsters are packing, and after that, how far behind the Model X Plaid they came.
First up, the BMW X5 M has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that can deliver up to 617 hp (625 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. It's AWD with an automatic 8-speed M Sport transmission and weighs 5,313 lbs. (2,410 kg). A base 2023 X5 M model from the U.S. will cost you close to $110,000.
Next, it's the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. This speed demon can go from 0-60 mph (96.5 kph) in just 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph). Responsible for all that power is its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can produce 631 hp (640 ps) with 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
It has an 8-speed Tiptronic S transmission system with manual actuation and an automatic mode. It weighs 5,000 lbs. (2,268 kg), and the MRSP shows $188,700.
Next up, it's the mean-looking Urus Performante that's rocking a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can deliver 657 hp (666 ps) with 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. It weighs 4,740 lbs. (2,150 kg) and its estimated price is hovering around $270,000.
As a fun fact, the U.S. market is the largest in the world for Lamborghini, and last year it enjoyed a 10% sales increase compared to 2021.
Moving on, we have the Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S and its 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine with mild hybrid drive that can output 604 hp (612 ps) with 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. It weighs 5,390 lbs (2,445 kg) and its price tag shows $117,850.
Finally, the Model X Plaid comes into play. Tesla calls it the "quickest accelerating SUV in production today," and that's for a very good reason. It can produce an astonishing 1,020 hp (1,034 ps) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque. The price for the U.S. market starts at $119,990.
After the customary sound check, it was off to the 1/4-mile races. The first try was a bit of a fumble because someone jumped the gun, but they went at it for two more runs. The Tesla obviously came in first in 10.3 seconds, followed by the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT in 11.4 seconds.
Interestingly enough, the Lambo and BMW crossed at the exact time, 11.7 seconds. Finally, the AMG came in last, at 12.2 seconds.
After that, they switched to a couple of roll races where, guess what, the Tesla won again. But that's neither here nor there because there was one event where the Model X Plaid couldn't win. That was the break test, where the Lambo won, and the Tesla actually came in last place.
If this SUV race had taken place only between the ICE vehicles, it would have been a fair game, but seeing as the Tesla Model X Plaid was involved, the whole thing didn't make for a balanced affair in the end. Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel organized this UK-based event.
