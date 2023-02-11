This Is Why ICE SUVs Shouldn't Race Against the Tesla Model X Plaid

Putting a beast like the Model X Plaid against ICE SUVs has to come to a halt sooner or later. The former simply annihilates everything it goes up against. And to add more insult to injury, this 1/4-mile drag race doesn't have just any old SUVs going against it, but top-of-the-line vehicles like the BMW X5 M, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, AMG GLE 63, and Lambo Urus.

11 photos