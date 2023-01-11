Tesla Model X Plaid Lunges Into a 0–62 Mph Sprint, It's Not Yokeing Around

Tesla's Model X and Model S can be had in a Plaid version, and their deliveries are beginning to happen across Europe. Last month, we got to see a Model X Plaid go for a top-speed run on the German Autobahn, and it was impressively quick. Now, we see a different example of the same model as it goes through various acceleration tests, as well as a top speed run.
Just like the Model S, the Model X can be ordered in Plaid form, which involves a trimotor configuration. That is the most powerful configuration offered in a Tesla passenger car that you can get today. No, the Tesla Semi does not count here, because it was made for freight, not passengers.
Back to the matter at hand, this is one quick EV, and it has several driving modes that can put its capabilities to use, depending on what you plan to do. Sure, you can still launch the Tesla Model X Plaid from a standing start by just slamming your foot on the right-most pedal, but it is not the quickest start off the line.
Instead, you want to enable the Drag Strip Mode, which involves Launch Control, and the results are visible. The difference also involves a specific display for the gauge cluster, not just making the vehicle quicker off the line.
You can see the difference displayed in the measurements made by a dedicated app, which is visible on the screen in the video below. If you are too lazy to watch, you should know that it managed a 10-second flat quarter-mile time, a 15.66-second time for a half-mile, as well as a 26.95-second time for a mile.
Sprinting from 60 to 120 mph took just 5.56 seconds, and that is just amazing, but also useless anywhere outside the German Autobahn, as you are not allowed to drive 120 mph anywhere else in the world, and we have yet to see someone bring a Tesla Model X to the track (yet).
If you take a deep dive into the situation, you will notice that the Drag Strip Mode also comes with artificial sound while accelerating. It sounds a bit like a muffled spaceship, if you ask us.
But the result manages to be in between Star Wars and Star Trek, for as far as we can discern from memory. Feel free to contradict us if it sounds more like a spaceship from Star Wars or one from Star Trek in the comments section below.
It is a disturbingly quick vehicle for something as easy to drive as the Model X. No specific skill is required to make a sub-3-second sprint from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph), and it provides that kind of power and acceleration without any indication of what is set to happen.
In contrast, a conventional vehicle with an internal combustion engine would have made a bit more noise just before launching away from a standstill, as well as during flat-out acceleration on the German Autobahn.
Instead, the American model with Falcon doors just goes, and it does so until you stop pressing the accelerator or until it runs out of energy in its battery.
