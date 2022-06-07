“Family” of Six in Tesla Model X Plaid Drags Porsche 911 Turbo S, Will It Still Prevail?

They say that weight is a scourge to racing, but some performance EVs have certainly reshuffled those expectations. But hey, no need to take our word for granted because what we have here is a very good example.
Brooks Weisblat, the renowned videographer behind the DragTimes channel and YouTube sensation, was at Bradenton Motorsports Park to enjoy some quality time with friends he calls “family” and of course, a few quarter-mile drag racing shenanigans are also involved. However, this time around, he is not doing the driving.
Even better, he is also not alone with the driver. Instead, he joined the team of six people that were all packed inside a blue Tesla Model X Plaid because they wanted to submit to the ultimate test that saying of how you can drive the performance EV SUV at the track right after grocery shopping with the entire family. And, to make it special, they selected a meaningful challenger: a 992-series Porsche 911 Turbo S.
As someone mentioned in the comments, this is a strange time that we live in, where a stock six-seater SUV is duking it out with one of the greatest sports cars that ever graced this lovely planet. And you know what? This was highly entertaining, and knowledgeable people would not even dare place any bets in advance of the actual two-out-of-three races.
Yes, the 911s got destroyed by Plaids on previous occasions – including on DragTimes – but now the hulking Model X was probably around twice the heft of the Turbo S. Well, as it turns out, with enough time and space, it appears that the scourge of weight could be overcome by the EV monster, though only narrowly.
Anyway, the first attempt – at the 2:35 mark – was a dud, so the “official” skirmishes were ultimately kicked off at the 3:17 mark. There, a few interesting things occurred. During both races, the 911 Turbo S had the advantage fresh off the starting line, but the Tesla chased it down and narrowly won both attempts (10.32s and 10.36s versus 10.42s and 10.48s). However, if these races were of the 1/8th mile variety, the roles would have been reversed!
