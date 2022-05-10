Satin Black ICE vs EV Aftermarket SUV Fight Has Us Asking: Brabus 800 or Plaid?

Even the good aftermarket folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have been caught in the recent whirlwind of 2022 Range Rover personalization and customization build projects. But that does not mean we cannot let them talk about “older” SUV rides.
During the recent feature dedicated to their first fifth-generation Range Rover job that included a test drive ahead of the black wrap swap, we also noticed that besides ironical reliability-related comments from fans, there was more to the RBD LA vlog episode than it met our eyes. A lot more, actually, as that excerpt (embedded below) was centered around no less than five different rides.
And the squad was led by a cool Tesla Model X Plaid that once again stood out in the zero-emissions SUV crowd with a full satin paint protection vinyl (aka a clear bra) to make it a murdered-out hero. One that can beat just about any ICE supercar at the quarter-mile dragstrip when the latter does not come with aftermarket enhancements of its own.
Surely, packing 1,020 horsepower and the menacing looks of something that might be ready to survive a zombie apocalypse rather than try and save the planet one drive at a time is something to behold. Alas, some folks still cannot part ways with the ICE lifestyle. So, they might need something that looks just as menacing.
Well, the RDB LA specialists also have a solution for that conundrum. Albeit this one is rarer – even if it comes with an internal combustion engine. This is because their following vlog episode (also embedded second below) included a rare Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus 800. Probably of the Widestar variety, this brawny old-school luxury SUV sure looks like Darth Vader’s ride… even if it lacks the rear exterior door spare tire. Which, by the way, did make some Insta fans a bit sad!
And the squad was led by a cool Tesla Model X Plaid that once again stood out in the zero-emissions SUV crowd with a full satin paint protection vinyl (aka a clear bra) to make it a murdered-out hero. One that can beat just about any ICE supercar at the quarter-mile dragstrip when the latter does not come with aftermarket enhancements of its own.
Surely, packing 1,020 horsepower and the menacing looks of something that might be ready to survive a zombie apocalypse rather than try and save the planet one drive at a time is something to behold. Alas, some folks still cannot part ways with the ICE lifestyle. So, they might need something that looks just as menacing.
Well, the RDB LA specialists also have a solution for that conundrum. Albeit this one is rarer – even if it comes with an internal combustion engine. This is because their following vlog episode (also embedded second below) included a rare Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus 800. Probably of the Widestar variety, this brawny old-school luxury SUV sure looks like Darth Vader’s ride… even if it lacks the rear exterior door spare tire. Which, by the way, did make some Insta fans a bit sad!